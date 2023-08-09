Chinese Troops Pledge To Die In Alarming Docuseries On 'Liberating' Taiwan

China's state broadcaster CCTV has kicked off the airing an eight-episode military documentary series called Zhu Meng, or "Chasing Dreams", which features battle-ready Chinese troops pledging to sacrifice all, even themselves, for the sake of 'liberating' Taiwan.

The series marks the 96th anniversary of the founding of People's Liberation Army (PLA), and seeks to highlight that Chinese forces are ready to fight "at any second". It additionally sends a signal to Taiwan's Western backers, including the United States, of how seriously Beijing will take any future provocation.

Among the many examples of over-the-top vows to go on suicide missions if need be, include a stealth J-20 pilot describing that "My fighter would be my last missile, rushing towards the enemy if in a real battle I had used up all my ammunition."

In another scene, a frogman of the PLA Navy’s minesweeper unit tells the viewing audience, "If war broke out and the conditions were too difficult to safely remove the naval mines in actual combat, we will use our own bodies to clear a safe pathway for our landing forces."

Also, according to The Associated Press, drills simulating an attack on Taiwan are highlighted in the docuseries:

The "Chasing Dreams" documentary showcased, among other things, the PLA’s "Joint Sword" drills, which simulated precision strikes against Taiwan. The exercises were undertaken around the self-governed island in April after a visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the U.S.

Washington has at the same time continued making significant moves in support of Taiwan. The White House last month approved its latest military aid package for Taiwan, valued at $345 million.

"Always ready to go to war!"—reads the header for the first installment of the CCTV docuseries. Watch:

And on Monday, President Biden signed into law a bill which initiates a new US-Taiwan trade agreement, part of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade.

The whole initiative seeks to deepen the US-Taiwan economic relationship "streamlining customs procedures, combating corruption and helping small businesses navigate regulatory procedures in both markets," according to a description in regional media.