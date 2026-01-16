CIA Releases New Video To Encourage Chinese To Divulge 'Truth About China'

Authored by Michael Zhung via The Epoch Times,

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video for Chinese citizens outlining nine step-by-step methods for establishing secure contact with the agency, according to a Jan. 16 post on X.

In the video, the CIA says it is seeking individuals inside China who have access to information about the country’s political system and are willing to share it safely.

“The CIA wants to know the truth about China,” the agency wrote in Chinese in the post. “We are looking for people who know the truth and can share it.”

The latest post marks the CIA’s third video specifically targeting audiences in China.

It follows two Chinese-language videos released in May, which openly encouraged Chinese Communist Party officials to provide intelligence to the United States—an unprecedented move that drew widespread attention.

The new video focuses on operational security and offers nine practical steps for Chinese informants to minimize digital surveillance risks when contacting the agency.

According to the CIA, the first step is to purchase a new or secondhand communication device with cash or gift cards, without providing personal identification.

For used devices, the agency advises performing a full factory reset. All pre-installed software, applications, antivirus programs, browser extensions, and other programs should be removed.

The second step involves connecting to public Wi-Fi at a public location to maintain anonymity. The CIA cautions informants to ensure their screens are not visible to security cameras or passersby and suggests using privacy screen protectors.

The agency then advises downloading a web browser and a virtual private network (VPN) from an American or Western company and stresses that these tools should be used consistently throughout the process.

In the fourth step, informants are instructed to create a new anonymous email address using an email service from a Western company, without entering any information that could be traced back to them. The email should be used for this purpose only.

Once these steps are completed, the CIA advises users to directly enter the agency’s official website address rather than searching for it through a search engine. The video also provides instructions for contacting the CIA through its dark web portal using the Tor browser, offering both an onion address and a standard CIA website link.

After accessing the site, informants are told to navigate to the “contact” page and submit their anonymous email address and message. The CIA says messages may be written in any language but warns against using any applications, software, or artificial intelligence tools to write or translate the content. Individuals are encouraged to clearly describe the information they wish to share.

In the final steps, informants are instructed to delete all browser history and any traces of the CIA website after submitting their message. The agency advises against making repeated contact attempts and recommends storing the device in a secure location. The CIA says it will review all messages received.

After making contact, the agency advises informants to continue their normal daily routines while the information is being reviewed.

The agency concludes by advising that, if circumstances allow, individuals should consider traveling abroad before purchasing a device and initiating contact.

When submitting information, the CIA says users should provide their temporary location at the time and contact details. If leaving the country is not possible, some or all of the steps may be carried out by trusted relatives or close friends.