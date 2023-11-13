The Cities That Graze The Skies

The metropolis of Hong Kong is the city with the most skyscrapers measuring over 150 meters tall in the world, according to data from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

As Statista's Anna Fleck points out, the city's first two serious high-rises (Hopewell Centre and Sun Hung Kai Centre) - each at over 200 meters tall - were built in the early 1980s, followed by a sea of 550 more skyscrapers, each above the 150 meter mark, in the years since.

In second and third place, with 390 and 316 buildings, respectively, over 150 meters high, are the Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen and the economic capital of the United States, New York.

Dubai comes fourth in this ranking, with a total of 258 buildings of this scale. The city is home to the tallest skyscraper in the world, the Burj Khalifa, which measures some 828 meters.

Are we entering a new chapter of the Skyscraper Curse?