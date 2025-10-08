Close To Chaos? Where People Worry About Unrest

More than a third of respondent in Mexico, South Africa and Brazil said that they were worried about riots or violent protests happening in their country.

This is according to a survey carried about by Statista Consumer Insights in 2024 and 2025.

In India and Germany, the share of those worried about a scenario like that stood at 29 percent each, ahead of the bulk of other nations in the 21-country survey. In both countries, the share of concerned individuals has increased since the question was first asked in 2022 and 2023.

In most other countries in the survey group, around a quarter of respondents indicated they were worried about unrest. This group of countries includes the United States as well as Austria, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden. Since 2022/23, worry in the United States as actually decreased, while it increased - at least slightly - in most other countries. Around a fifth of people worried about violent protests in the United Kingdom, up a significant 5 percentage points. A similar amount said they were concerned in Italy, Poland and Finland, with those shares also growing.

Below-average worry about the topic could be observed in Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea and finally China, where only 6 percent most recently said they were concerned.