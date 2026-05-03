CNN 'Expert' Says Iranian Suicide Dolphins Going After US Ships

Americans have been subject to a variety of creative wartime propaganda claims by their government stretching back many decades. From the 'incubator babies' hoax of the first Iraq war, to hyping 'mushroom clouds' over US cities during the 2nd Iraq War, to Gaddafi 'mass rape' allegations through distributing Viagra pills to Libyan troops - there seems to be no end to such bizarre claims out of the D.C. beltway, and the mainstream media is consistently a willing participant in spreading these proven lies.

Already we've seen some whoppers coming from the same sources on Iran. Even Vice President J.D. Vance, reported to harbor quiet skepticism and doubts about Trump's Operation Epic Fury, has floated the idea that Tehran could send out terrorists with 'nuclear suicide vests'. But leave it to the Iranian 'expert' pundit class to come up with something even more absurd: suicide bomber dolphins. The below clip was recently aired on CNN, and the MSM channel gave the wild claim an air of credibility, because of course it did...

"To give you a sign of the desperate measures [Iran is] contemplating, the Wall Street Journal reported today that they're contemplating suicide dolphins, you know, dolphins equipped with mines to try to go after U.S. ships," @ksadjadpour says.



"That's not a that's not a measure… pic.twitter.com/wOJoIVLVMy — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 2, 2026

CNN show host Kaitlan Collins did nothing to challenge the assertion, which Iranian leaders were supposedly "contemplating". For example, the supposed 'expert' pundit didn't even bother to establish whether Iran has ever so much as had such a program.

However, there has long been a United States dolphin mine locating program and research. But in this instance - during the Iraq war of 2003 for example - they simply assisted in locating mines threatening the Persian Gulf waterway, according to archived news articles.

The Iranians may have, going years back, experimented with deploying dolphins to assist in surveillance operations - akin to some cutting edge programs in other countries like Russia, but nothing is known of what became of this, and it would without doubt be a very expensive research program which would require a heavy, long-term time investment as well.

And to be expected, the 'suicide dolphins' narrative gets re-laundered by Fox News:

Fox News is telling Americans that Iran is strapping suicide bombs to dolphins.



Who believes this propaganda anymore?pic.twitter.com/JPSwtcTpnj — Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) May 3, 2026

But it remains that there has never been evidence of any country deploying 'suicide dolphins' to take out enemy ships. When it comes to 'official enemies' of Washington, the pundit class can basically make up any nefarious and twisted allegation or plot and it won't be met with much scrutiny or pushback from the mainstream, if any at all.

When the MSM wants to float at outlandish claim and frame it as credible, another technique is to simply add "reports say" such and such a regime is "mulling" this or that.

Flipper Akbar!...

The propaganda claim then becomes impossible to confirm, but still gets widely circulated, and the 'method' keeps getting repeated, with only the most gullible buying into the claims (though sadly, this is way too many Americans).

The EyE-raNIAN SUICIDE aTTaCK DoLpHInS are COmINg!!!