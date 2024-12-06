Coalition Forces Evacuate Crew After Ship Paralyzed In Critical Maritime Chokepoint

A potentially dangerous situation is unfolding in the southern Red Sea, a critical maritime chokepoint in the global shipping supply chain.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center (UKMTO) announced Friday morning that a commercial vessel is "listing astern" in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait about 105 nautical miles northwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

"A military source indicates that a merchant vessel is listing astern and poses a hazard to shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait," UKMTO wrote on X, adding, "The crew has been evacuated by coalition forces to Djibouti."

UKMTO said all commercial vessels transiting the maritime chokepoint have been cautioned and asked to report any "suspicious activity."

UKMTO has not provided any information on what caused the ship to "list astern." This could result from a cargo shift, adverse weather conditions, or a potential attack by Iran-backed Houthis.

Earlier this week, US Central Command confirmed two US Navy destroyers intercepted missiles and drones targeting three US merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

US Warships "Successfully" Combat Missile Attack On Merchant Vessels In Critical Maritime Chokepoint https://t.co/rJb3zZI1sO — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 2, 2024

The Washington Institute's Noam Raydan reported in October that Houthi rebels launched 80 attacks on commercial ships in the critical maritime chokepoint in the southern Red Sea, sinking two ships and killing four sailors. This has since sparked a global supply chain crisis, pressuring container rates higher.

*This is a developing story.