Via The Libertarian Institute

A bloc of Kiev allies will hold war games in states that border Ukraine in preparation for deploying troops to the country once a ceasefire is reached with Russia.

Starting early this week, the Coalition of the Willing – a bloc of countries that support Ukraine – met in Paris to discuss providing additional aid to Kiev. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that member states would hold war games in states bordering Ukraine.

via Ukrainian presidency

The French leader asserted the purpose of the drills was to prepare troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine once a ceasefire is reached with Russia.

Ukrainian media has in follow-up reported on the impending war games as follows:

1,500 British and French troops will deploy to Poland in September for the first joint exercises of the Coalition of the Willing, Poland's Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Bejda said on TVP Info. The maneuvers will focus on moving troops and equipment at scale—transport and logistics, not combat. "We are preparing for operations connected with the transfer and transport of forces. We want to show that we know how to do this," Bejda said.

However, Moscow says any peace agreement with Kiev must include a commitment from Ukraine not to host foreign forces. Additionally, the Kremlin has ruled out a short-term ceasefire, and wants all negotiations focused on a peace deal to end the conflict permanently.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Europe of working to undermine the framework for resolving the conflict established between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin during the 2025 Alaska summit.

During the Coalition of the Willing summit, countries pledged additional military aid to Kiev. President Macron also said Paris would give Kiev permission to produce French missiles and interceptors in Ukraine.

Kremlin responds, firmly rejecting any scenario of Western 'peacekeeping' troops in Ukraine:

Troops of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine will become a legitimate military target for Russia - Maria Zakharova



Their deployment in the country is unacceptable, noted the spokeswoman the Russian Foreign Ministry. pic.twitter.com/7kJ02FW1hG — Truth Seeker (@mib_63) July 15, 2026

Macron’s move mirrors an action President Donald Trump took last week when he authorized Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles.

Building factories and establishing supply lines to manufacture advanced munitions in the middle of a war will likely take years to accomplish.