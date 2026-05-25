A Collapsing Europe Shows Where Democrat Policies Will Take America

Authored by Andrew Widburg via AmericanThinker.com,

Immediately before WWII, the biggest threat to Europe was Soviet socialism.

During WWII, the biggest threat was the open socialism (in the form of fascism) in Germany and Italy.

After WWII, during the Cold War, the biggest threat, once again, was Soviet socialism. Nevertheless, the post-war Europeans embraced socialism and touted its success, never realizing that it worked only because the U.S. paid their defense costs and absorbed the costs of wars around the world.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, and America’s defense spending waned, the true costs of socialism began to be clear: The economies became sluggish; the birthrates collapsed, necessitating importing third world, usually Muslim, labor; the social services started imploding, especially because those same third worlders drained the systems, despite never having contributed to them; soft on crime policies destroyed civilized society; and the brain rot of socialism saw Europe embrace the madcap, self-destructive idea of Net Zero carbon output, which has seen Europe retreat from the modern world into a cold, dark, pre-modern time.

All of this is what today’s Marxist Democrats want for America.

Democrats have always revered Europe. For decades, they’ve made nasty jokes about “flyover country,” referring to those parts of America that haven’t embraced European sophistication as parochial hicks. Obama summed it up with his “bitter clingers” remark, Hillary called the same people “a basket of deplorables,” and Joe Biden routinely berated Trump voters as dangerous idiots (a compliment the same voters would have returned to Biden himself).

When Democrats talk about socializing medicine, they point to Europe, a place where the cost of medical care is diffused through the tax base. England, with its National Healthcare System, shows that socialized medicine really isn’t what the Democrats think it is. In England, the patients get killed, the government endlessly debates ending medical care for old people, wait times are endless, and the patients and staff (see here, too) are at the mercy of government-mandated political correctness.

Overall, outcomes are not good. And as Canada shows, because the system has no innovation and no wealth incentives, euthanasia becomes not just one of many options, but a preferred option.

Democrats also look to Europe for its (in their view) admirable climate policies. But most of all, they love Europe’s open-border policies. Since 2015, Europe (including the UK) has thrown open its borders to the world’s Muslims.

That chart, by the way, is accurate. I checked. Also, those immigrants are expensive, costing Germans around 40-50 billion Euros (around $45-57 billion) annually. The German economy is about 80-85 percent smaller than America’s.

In Belgium, “Great Replacement fears in Belgium: 56% of Flemings are afraid they are being slowly replaced by foreigners.” Considering that almost 73% of people under 18 in Belgium have immigrant backgrounds, I’d say the Flemings are correct. In one generation, Belgium will be a Muslim country.

Data show that Muslim immigration dramatically increases crime in once-low-crime European nations:

Denmark is one of the rare European countries to publish crime data by country of origin.



Somalis top the list when it comes to rapes, fraud, forgeries and grievous assaults.



Palestinians lead in burglaries, blackmail and theft.



Data: Statistics Denmark (STRAFNA4, FOLK1C),… pic.twitter.com/AJ91a2eL5p — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 23, 2026

The immigrants that commit the most crime are also the costliest for the taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/9RXuA4ELkk — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) May 23, 2026

If you want to see some of those criminal behaviors in action, there are a bazillion videos such as these available on X, everything from violent crime to revolting food hygiene:

Denmark is one of the rare European countries to publish crime data by country of origin.



Somalis top the list when it comes to rapes, fraud, forgeries and grievous assaults.



Palestinians lead in burglaries, blackmail and theft.



Data: Statistics Denmark (STRAFNA4, FOLK1C),… pic.twitter.com/AJ91a2eL5p — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 23, 2026

The immigrants that commit the most crime are also the costliest for the taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/9RXuA4ELkk — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) May 23, 2026

If you want to see some of those criminal behaviors in action, there are a bazillion videos such as these available on X, everything from violent crime to revolting food hygiene:

Meanwhile, in the UK, PM Starmer’s government has proudly announced that net migration decreased by 171,000 last year, besting the so-called “Conservatives”:

Net migration down 82%.



Net migration is now at 171,000, down from a high of 944,000 under the Conservatives.



This Government is restoring order and control to our borders. pic.twitter.com/ERo3QujQMD — Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) May 21, 2026

That’s nice, except for what that boast doesn’t say:

In the year ending December 2025, the total number of people immigrating to Britain stood at 813,000. For comparison, this figure is around two-thirds of the population of the U.K.’s second-largest city, Birmingham. That figure comprises 110,000 British nationals returning to the U.K., and 76,000 EU citizens. By far the largest contingent of immigrants was from non-EU countries, accounting for 627,000 arrivals. The 171,000 figure is also largely offset by emigration — nearly a quarter of a million (246,000) British nationals left the country, while 118,000 EU nationals and 278,000 non-EU nationals also packed their bags. Total emigration of 642,000 was marginally down on the 680,000 recorded the previous year. So, while the headline figure looks impressive, that is still a considerable decline in British nationals — down a net figure of 136,000 — effectively being replaced by largely non-EU immigrants. A total of 138,000 Indians, 56,000 Pakistanis, 54,000 Chinese, and 47,000 Nigerian nationals arrived.

There’s one other quality-of-life problem with third-world, mostly-Muslim immigration, which is that doctors who arrive from Muslim-majority countries and are hired in their socialized medicine systems have problems adapting—and the patients suffer. In Britain, Muslims are over-represented as doctors relative to their numbers in the greater population, and there are problems as a result, especially around hygiene, males treating females and vice versa, moving beds to face Mecca, and all sorts of other things (and that’s an old report, before the energy really got behind accommodating Islam).

And of course, it’s not just in the UK; it’s everywhere:

The Perils of Foreign, Especially Muslim, Doctors in Europe

by Hugh Fitzgerald



In Germany, there is a shortage of doctors, and an influx of foreign doctors has not solved that problem but instead, has led to poorly trained doctors harming, and in some cases, killing, their… pic.twitter.com/H828BfnnT8 — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) May 21, 2026

Here’s another example of the products of medical schools in the Muslim world.

My question for you is, do you want America to go down this road? If yes, vote Democrat. If no, even if you’re feeling piqued about this or that thing that Donald Trump has done, you’d still better vote MAGA.