Bombardment stopped mid-last week with what appears to be an energy ceasefire in place between Ukraine and Russia (probably should thank President Trump), but the only issue with that is that both sides are likely stockpiling missiles and amassing drones, which only suggests that after the ceasefire breaks, bombardment of the energy-starved city will accelerate.

Not only is it freezing in Kiev right now, much of the power grid has been decimated, requiring the local government to supply portable generators to government buildings, businesses, and multi-family units, while much of the city is dark after Russia hit Kiev's critical infrastructure with missiles and drones.

Our focus shifts from Kiev's power crisis that has plunged hundreds of thousands into the dark to reports indicating a Colombian-linked recruitment pipeline supplying South American fighters, reportedly numbering in the thousands, to Ukrainian frontline units.

We spoke with a Ukrainian-based war journalist on the condition of anonymity, who feeds major corporate media outlets. They confirmed reports that Colombian mercenaries numbered in the thousands, and the ones injured in combat on the modern battlefield hang out outside one of the major hospitals in the downtown district.

Besides the journalist, corroborating open-source media reporting, such as The Kyiv Independent, dropped a new report titled "Why Colombian volunteers are joining war in Ukraine."

The Colombians are allegedly receiving at least $3,000 per month to fight, many multiples of what they would be paid in the South American country.

Here's more color from The Kyiv Independent:

Colombians, many shaped by decades of armed conflict at home, have become one of the largest groups of foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The Kyiv Independent's Jared Goyette speaks with a Colombian volunteer who spent two years fighting in Ukraine. He explains why he came, how foreign fighters are recruited, and how combat here differs from his previous military experience in Colombia. He also reflects on the challenges faced by foreign volunteers, including discrimination within units, delayed pay, and the personal cost of this choice for his family.

The number of recruits from Colombia and other South American countries remains a mystery. But one statistic from German newspaper Die Welt shed a little bit of color, citing sources, the report noted, "According to Ukrainian sources, around 2,000 Colombians have entered the country so far to fight as contract soldiers against Putin's troops."

"Many come without any military experience whatsoever," Die Welt reported, quoting a Ukrainian commander identified by the codename "Musician," who leads an infantry unit under the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

"But there are also some who previously served with the Colombian special forces or the police in Colombia or Brazil, though these are few."

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro recently denounced Ukraine's treatment of mercenaries from Colombia.

In a post on X, Petro warned that Colombian mercenaries are being treated as an "inferior race" and "cannon fodder."

He continued:

Ukrainians treat Colombians as an inferior race. I ask the Colombian mercenaries, who are being handled like cannon fodder… to return to the country immediately.

The local Ukrainian journalist confirmed that these Colombian mercenaries have at times been treated poorly, indicating that once they are wounded in battle, government pay stops, with some wounded fighters later seen walking the streets of Kiev.

Open source evidence on X of these mercenaries on the frontlines:

🇨🇴🫂🇺🇦 Colombian volunteers supporting Ukraine 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mNzEhYzbKv — Intermarium 24 (@intermarium24) January 2, 2025

🇨🇴Colombian volunteers as part of the Ukrainian 🇺🇦49th Separate Assault Battalion «Carpathian Sich» are defending Ukraine from Russian invaders in the Kreminna direction.



A very inspiring video! Take care of yourselves!🫡 pic.twitter.com/ARid92tDya — Cloooud |🇺🇦 (@GloOouD) July 11, 2024

🇨🇴🤝🇺🇦 A volunteer assault company composed of Colombian fighters (around 70 soldiers in total) is operating under the command of Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade and is actively engaged in combat on the eastern front. pic.twitter.com/bmA2PUJvxS — Visioner (@visionergeo) July 28, 2025

And This.

🇨🇴🇺🇦 Colombian mercenaries eliminaтed in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/D1VLJaIur6 — Spetsnaℤ 007 🇷🇺 (@Alex_Oloyede2) January 27, 2026

Now the question becomes; who is operating this pipeline?