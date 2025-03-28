print-icon
Commercial Submarine Carrying Russian Tourists Sinks Off Egyptian Coast

by Tyler Durden
Reports surfaced earlier that a submarine carrying Russian tourists sank off Egypt's Red Sea coast, killing at least four people. The New York Times cited a statement from the Russian Embassy and Egyptian local media outlets. 

Here are more details about the undersea incident that occurred in the waters 300 miles or so southeast of Cairo, near one of Egypt's top tourist hubs along the Red Sea:

The vessel was believed to be carrying about 45 people on a tour in the waters off the coast near Hurghada, a popular resort nearly 300 miles southeast of Cairo.

The embassy reported the deaths in a statement posted on social media, which also said that all the tourists on board were Russian.

Local news outlets reported at least six dead, but the numbers could not immediately be verified. Nine people were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital, and rescue workers pulled 29 people out of the water, the news reports said. -NYT

Reports of the commercial sub sinking in the Red Sea come nearly two years after the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, imploded 12,500 feet below the surface, killing five.

This latest incident is yet another blow to the deep-sea tourism industry

