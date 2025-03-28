Commercial Submarine Carrying Russian Tourists Sinks Off Egyptian Coast

Reports surfaced earlier that a submarine carrying Russian tourists sank off Egypt's Red Sea coast, killing at least four people. The New York Times cited a statement from the Russian Embassy and Egyptian local media outlets.

Here are more details about the undersea incident that occurred in the waters 300 miles or so southeast of Cairo, near one of Egypt's top tourist hubs along the Red Sea:

The vessel was believed to be carrying about 45 people on a tour in the waters off the coast near Hurghada, a popular resort nearly 300 miles southeast of Cairo. The embassy reported the deaths in a statement posted on social media, which also said that all the tourists on board were Russian.

Local news outlets reported at least six dead, but the numbers could not immediately be verified. Nine people were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital, and rescue workers pulled 29 people out of the water, the news reports said. -NYT

Inside the same Sinbad tourist submarine that sunk off the coast of Egypt in the Red Sea on Thursday morning.



44 Russians were on board. Six are reportedly de*d.



This video is from a previous voyage. It gives you a sense of the experience when things don’t go terribly wrong. pic.twitter.com/euIJbDPetq — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 27, 2025

Reports of the commercial sub sinking in the Red Sea come nearly two years after the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, imploded 12,500 feet below the surface, killing five.

🚨#BREAKING: New haunting footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard, showing the tail cone of the Titan submersible after the fatal implosion that killed five people in June 2023. Their last messages from the doomed vessel were, ‘All good here… Dropped two [weights] pic.twitter.com/4Bbe6LmMrk — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 18, 2024

This latest incident is yet another blow to the deep-sea tourism industry.