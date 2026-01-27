"Communism Is A Sh*tty Deal": Cuba's Power Grid Descends Further Into Blackout Nightmare  

Cuba is facing a severe and worsening energy crisis driven by a tightening U.S. blockade, part of President Trump's gunboat diplomacy across the Caribbean region, as reported Sunday, with conditions now deteriorating further as the island's power grid appears to be imploding under strain, resulting in blackouts lasting up to 20 hours per day.

"Cuba's electrical system has completely collapsed in Havana after more than 20 hours of blackouts," Venezuelan-born political commentator Eduardo Menoni wrote on X.

Menoni said this widespread blackout for most of the day could last for weeks, as there is no known timeframe for when the grid will be fixed.

He added, "Cuba's electrical system has completely collapsed in Havana after. Communism is A SHITTY DEAL."

🇨🇺🚨| URGENTE: El Sistema eléctrico de Cuba, colapsó por completo en La Habana tras más de 20 horas de apagones, dejando a la capital sin luz y con previsiones de hasta 2 semanas sin energía en toda la isla. El comunismo es UNA MIERDA. Dale ME GUSTA Y RT para que todos lo vean. pic.twitter.com/VQl0StH67p — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) January 25, 2026

Following the U.S. intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, crude oil shipments from Cuba's main supplier have been halted, leaving the island with a massive energy deficit.

Mexico has emerged as a major supplier of about 17,200 barrels per day to Cuba in late 2025, with President Claudia Sheinbaum defending these shipments as "solidarity" despite U.S. pressure. However, Sheinbaum's administration is now reviewing those shipments amid the risk of reprisals from Trump.

"Cuba is facing more powerful US threats than it has in the 67 years since the revolution," Carlos de Céspedes, Cuba's ambassador to Colombia, told Al Jazeera on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Trump unveiled the pressure campaign: "Cuba is ready to fall. Cuba now has no income. They got all of their income from Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil. They're not getting any of it. Cuba literally is ready to fall."