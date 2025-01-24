Conflict In The Middle East: Which Countries Think It Will End In 2025?

The ceasefire announced in January 2025 by Israel and Hamas was celebrated by both sides after months of mediation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. However, lasting peace depends on a series of demands both parties agreed to.

Beyond the Gaza conflict, the Middle East continues to grapple with civil wars and political instability in countries such as Syria and Iraq.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, presents the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos, which asked people in different countries if they believe the conflicts in the Middle East will end in 2025.

Methodology: Ipsos surveyed 33 countries between Friday, October 25, and Friday, November 8, 2024. The survey included 23,721 adults aged 18 and older.

Most Are Pessimistic About the Middle East

The majority of respondents and countries chose “Unlikely”, meaning that they do not believe conflicts will end in 2025.

Country Likely (%) Unsure (%) Unlikely (%) 🇮🇳 India 55 13 32 🇨🇳 China 50 11 39 🇮🇩 Indonesia 46 11 43 🇲🇾 Malaysia 42 20 38 🇹🇭 Thailand 35 16 49 🇵🇭 Philippines 34 15 51 🇿🇦 South Africa 29 19 52 🇸🇬 Singapore 27 18 55 🇲🇽 Mexico 25 15 60 🇵🇪 Peru 22 24 54 🇮🇪 Ireland 21 12 67 🇰🇷 South Korea 21 18 61 🇧🇷 Brazil 20 21 59 🇷🇴 Romania 19 17 64 🇮🇹 Italy 19 17 64 🇨🇭 Switzerland 19 14 67 🇺🇸 United States 19 16 65 🇹🇷 Türkiye 18 9 73 🇪🇸 Spain 17 17 66 🇨🇱 Chile 17 20 63 🇩🇪 Germany 16 13 71 🇭🇺 Hungary 16 21 63 🇨🇴 Colombia 14 27 59 🇦🇺 Australia 14 14 72 🇧🇪 Belgium 14 11 75 🇵🇱 Poland 13 18 69 🇨🇦 Canada 12 20 68 🇫🇷 France 12 13 75 🇬🇧 Great Britain 12 13 75 🇳🇱 Netherlands 11 9 80 🇦🇷 Argentina 11 28 61 🇸🇪 Sweden 11 8 81 🇯🇵 Japan 9 24 67 🌐 Global Country Avg. 22 16 62

People in the Netherlands and Sweden are the most pessimistic about the resolution of conflicts in the region.

Meanwhile, China and India have the highest share of respondents who believe the conflicts could end this year.

In the United States, 52% said it is unlikely, while 26% believe in peace for the region, and 22% remain unsure.

