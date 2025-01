Conflict In The Middle East: Which Countries Think It Will End In 2025?

The ceasefire announced in January 2025 by Israel and Hamas was celebrated by both sides after months of mediation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. However, lasting peace depends on a series of demands both parties agreed to.

Beyond the Gaza conflict, the Middle East continues to grapple with civil wars and political instability in countries such as Syria and Iraq.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, presents the results of a survey conducted byย Ipsos, which asked people in different countries if they believe the conflicts in the Middle East will end in 2025.

Methodology: Ipsos surveyed 33 countries between Friday, October 25, and Friday, November 8, 2024. The survey included 23,721 adults aged 18 and older.

Most Are Pessimistic About the Middle East

The majority of respondents and countries chose โ€œUnlikelyโ€, meaning that they do not believe conflicts will end in 2025.

Country Likely (%) Unsure (%) Unlikely (%) ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ India 55 13 32 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China 50 11 39 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฉ Indonesia 46 11 43 ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡พ Malaysia 42 20 38 ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ญ Thailand 35 16 49 ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ญ Philippines 34 15 51 ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฆ South Africa 29 19 52 ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฌ Singapore 27 18 55 ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 25 15 60 ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ช Peru 22 24 54 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช Ireland 21 12 67 ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท South Korea 21 18 61 ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Brazil 20 21 59 ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ด Romania 19 17 64 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น Italy 19 17 64 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ Switzerland 19 14 67 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ United States 19 16 65 ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ท Tรผrkiye 18 9 73 ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ Spain 17 17 66 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Chile 17 20 63 ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Germany 16 13 71 ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡บ Hungary 16 21 63 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ด Colombia 14 27 59 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ Australia 14 14 72 ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช Belgium 14 11 75 ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ Poland 13 18 69 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 12 20 68 ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท France 12 13 75 ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง Great Britain 12 13 75 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Netherlands 11 9 80 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ท Argentina 11 28 61 ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช Sweden 11 8 81 ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Japan 9 24 67 ๐ŸŒ Global Country Avg. 22 16 62

People in the Netherlands and Sweden are the most pessimistic about the resolution of conflicts in the region.

Meanwhile, China and India have the highest share of respondents who believe the conflicts could end this year.

In the United States, 52% said it is unlikely, while 26% believe in peace for the region, and 22% remain unsure.

