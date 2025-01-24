Conflict In The Middle East: Which Countries Think It Will End In 2025?
The ceasefire announced in January 2025 by Israel and Hamas was celebrated by both sides after months of mediation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. However, lasting peace depends on a series of demands both parties agreed to.
Beyond the Gaza conflict, the Middle East continues to grapple with civil wars and political instability in countries such as Syria and Iraq.
This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, presents the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos, which asked people in different countries if they believe the conflicts in the Middle East will end in 2025.
Methodology: Ipsos surveyed 33 countries between Friday, October 25, and Friday, November 8, 2024. The survey included 23,721 adults aged 18 and older.
Most Are Pessimistic About the Middle East
The majority of respondents and countries chose “Unlikely”, meaning that they do not believe conflicts will end in 2025.
|Country
|Likely (%)
|Unsure (%)
|Unlikely (%)
|🇮🇳 India
|55
|13
|32
|🇨🇳 China
|50
|11
|39
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|46
|11
|43
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|42
|20
|38
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|35
|16
|49
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|34
|15
|51
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|29
|19
|52
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|27
|18
|55
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|25
|15
|60
|🇵🇪 Peru
|22
|24
|54
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|21
|12
|67
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|21
|18
|61
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|20
|21
|59
|🇷🇴 Romania
|19
|17
|64
|🇮🇹 Italy
|19
|17
|64
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|19
|14
|67
|🇺🇸 United States
|19
|16
|65
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|18
|9
|73
|🇪🇸 Spain
|17
|17
|66
|🇨🇱 Chile
|17
|20
|63
|🇩🇪 Germany
|16
|13
|71
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|16
|21
|63
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|14
|27
|59
|🇦🇺 Australia
|14
|14
|72
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|14
|11
|75
|🇵🇱 Poland
|13
|18
|69
|🇨🇦 Canada
|12
|20
|68
|🇫🇷 France
|12
|13
|75
|🇬🇧 Great Britain
|12
|13
|75
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|11
|9
|80
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|11
|28
|61
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|11
|8
|81
|🇯🇵 Japan
|9
|24
|67
|🌐 Global Country Avg.
|22
|16
|62
People in the Netherlands and Sweden are the most pessimistic about the resolution of conflicts in the region.
Meanwhile, China and India have the highest share of respondents who believe the conflicts could end this year.
In the United States, 52% said it is unlikely, while 26% believe in peace for the region, and 22% remain unsure.
