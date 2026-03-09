Dem Lawmakers Demand Probe Into Pentagon Officials Saying Iran War 'God's Divine Plan'

Via The Cradle

Dozens of US Democratic lawmakers have called for an investigation into allegations that military commanders are portraying the war on Iran as part of biblical prophecy, according to reporting by Military.com, citing complaints from service members and a letter sent to the Department of War inspector general last week.

The request follows hundreds of reports that officers told troops the campaign against Iran is "divinely ordained" and that President Donald Trump has been "anointed by Jesus".

Lawmakers warned that invoking religious prophecy to justify military operations could violate constitutional protections and War Department rules requiring religious neutrality.

The controversy began after an anonymous non-commissioned officer contacted the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) on behalf of several soldiers in a unit stationed outside the Iran combat zone.

The individual wrote that a commander urged personnel to view the war as "all part of God’s divine plan," while citing passages from the Book of Revelation.

According to the complaint, the officer told troops that "President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth."

MRFF founder Mikey Weinstein told Military.com that the organization logged more than 200 similar complaints between Saturday and Tuesday afternoon, with reports coming from personnel stationed at 50 military installations across all branches of the US armed forces.

In a letter sent to Inspector General Platte B. Moring III, members of the Congressional Freethought Caucus and other lawmakers warned that "justifying a war based on interpretations of biblical prophecies" and telling troops they are risking their lives to advance a religious vision raises serious constitutional concerns.

The lawmakers also asked investigators to determine whether statements by War Secretary Pete Hegseth or other officials have contributed to the spread of biblical rhetoric within military ranks, warning that such public remarks could promote similar messaging in operational briefings.

Lawmakers asked investigators to determine if troops who reported the issue faced retaliation and whether additional safeguards are necessary to maintain religious neutrality in the military chain of command.

Independent journalist Jonathan Larsen initially reported over a hundred complaints from soldiers to the MRFF, claiming that commanders are describing the Iran war as divinely ordained and connected to biblical prophecy.

One non-commissioned officer said the rhetoric was "so toxic and over the line" that it shocked troops and "destroy[s] morale and unit cohesion."

Weinstein warned the reports show commanders treating the war as "biblically sanctioned" and linked to the approaching "End Times," while noting similar religious rhetoric has appeared in remarks by US political figures discussing West Asia.