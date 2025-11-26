Connecting The Dots... Reveals A Dire Picture

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“Reflect on what happens when a terrible winter blizzard strikes. You hear the weather warning but probably fail to act on it. The sky darkens. Then the storm hits with full fury, and the air is a howling whiteness. One by one, your links to the machine age break down. Electricity flickers out, cutting off the TV. Batteries fade, cutting off the radio. Phones go dead. Roads become impossible, and cars get stuck. Food supplies dwindle.

Day to day vestiges of modern civilization – bank machines, mutual funds, mass retailers, computers, satellites, airplanes, governments – all recede into irrelevance. Picture yourself and your loved ones in the midst of a howling blizzard that lasts several years. Think about what you would need, who could help you, and why your fate might matter to anybody other than yourself. That is how to plan for a saecular winter. Don’t think you can escape the Fourth Turning. History warns that a Crisis will reshape the basic social and economic environment that you now take for granted.” – Strauss & Howe – The Fourth Turning

Knowing who to trust and who to distrust at this point in history is the most important quality for anyone who expects to maneuver their lives and those of their loved ones through the final years of this Fourth Turning. I trust people who base their opinions on facts, not some government approved narrative regurgitated by legacy media bubble headed bimbos and “expert” talking heads. Michael Burry, Ed Dowd and Edward Snowden are men whose opinion I value.

They have all put their careers on the line telling the truth, when virtually everyone else was toeing the Deep State/Wall Street/Big Pharma line regarding the surveillance apparatus monitoring everything we say on our phones or type on our computers; the Federal Reserve/Wall Street manufactured housing bubble to replace the Dot.com bubble; the Covid plandemic created as an excuse to manufacture trillions of new debt because our empire of debt began seizing up in September 2019; and the current Everything Bubble (commercial real estate, residential housing, stocks, bonds, bitcoin, AI).

I’ve been a huge fan of Ed Dowd since reading his principled, factual, data driven destruction of the Covid narrative in real-time when the world had lost its mind and had bowed down to the authoritarian dictates of our government overlords. He was right all along about the Covid scheme to enrich Big Pharma, politicians, and legacy media, while seeing how far the ignorant masses could be pushed before they pushed back. Other than Ed and a small minority of other brave truth tellers, the globalist elite scheme worked to perfection, with billions injected with a toxic gene altering concoction, and the power of government enhanced and broadened.

The tweet below from Ed Dowd was from sixteen months ago, four months before the election of Donald Trump. Absolutely no one was speculating about the scenario Ed laid out. And now his “conspiratorial conjecture” is playing out in real time. No one with any brains wanted the dementia ridden basement dummy or the cackling brain dead hyena, and their cult party of death and destruction to continue their reign of terror on our nation.

Trump and his MAGA legions swept into power (or was he ushered into power?) with promises of America First, an economic renaissance, retribution for the criminal politicians in DC who conducted a coup against Trump, the instantaneous end of wars, MAHA, releasing the Epstein client list, and drastic reduction in government spending through Musk’s DOGE initiative. The level of hope and enthusiasm from Trump’s base, and even the moderates who voted against Kamala, was off the charts. NOT ANY MORE.

This needs to be said now and I will be attacked. I have no proof so it’s a literal conspiracy theory but bears watching with eagle eyes.



Conjecture: If I were in the shadows and had an agenda of ushering in a reset to control the end of the current ponzi debt based fiat system… — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) July 23, 2024

The real owners as described by George Carlin and/or the invisible government as described by Edward Bernays, really don’t care which figurehead from the uni-party is installed at the top of this dung heap of debt. The fleecing of the national treasury continues unabated by the ruling class, and the plight of the plebs deteriorates on a daily basis. But they have been convinced by their overlords to continue going deeper into debt, while thinking they can vote their way out of this delusional debt debacle of a floundering empire.

Trump’s closure of the border and continuing modest efforts to deport the tens of millions of illegal invaders is about the only real positive I’ve witnessed in his first year in office. The old “at least he’s not Kamala” mantra is wearing thin and does not explain his exasperatingly stupid decisions and bloviating pronouncements on a daily basis. Those who adhere to the principles of liberty, freedom, transparency, free speech, not policing the world, and fiscal responsibility are extremely disappointed, but not surprised by the results under Trump thus far. His absolute vitriolic hatred for Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who voted with him 90% of the time, tells me all I need to know about Trump’s moral compass and adherence to the Constitution.

Despite the initial publicity campaign (propaganda) for DOGE and the huge cuts to spending which Trump spewed on a daily basis, the national debt increases by $6.5 billion PER DAY, just as it did under the pants shitting president before him. Future generations are incurring $3.3 billion PER DAY of interest on the now $39 trillion national debt. Trump’s tariff revenue is like pissing in an ocean of debt, as he acts like he is going to send us $2,000 checks with the money he just made us pay by imposing the tariffs. The big beautiful bill cut nothing. Ignoring future recessions and multiple looming wars, the CBO projects the debt to go up by another $23 trillion in the next ten years. I’ll take the over, if the entire Ponzi scheme doesn’t collapse beforehand.

The president who was going to end all the wars funded Israel’s mass genocide in Gaza and their attacks on Iran, while bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities with U.S. forces. Trump has continued to fund Ukraine’s futile war against Russia, while utilizing U.S. weaponry and personnel to conduct drone attacks within Russia. Trump and his NATO minions are conducting a proxy war against Putin, risking a WW3 and nuclear scenario. And now, under the guise of fighting the drug war, he is blowing up speedboats and planning to overthrow Maduro in Venezuela. I’m sure this is about illegal drugs and not the 300 billion barrels of oil sitting under Venezuela’s footprint.

It seems the government shutdown, which 95% of the country didn’t even notice because the government does absolutely nothing but shake us down for tax dollars to distribute to their cronies and enrich themselves, has allowed Trump and his bureaucrat minions to pretend they can’t calculate and announce the true figures regarding GDP, CPI, and employment. If the numbers were good, they would be shouting them from the roof of the White House. The fact they are refusing to report key economic data tells you all you need to know.

Now no Q3 GDP report?



The wheels must be coming off the “Golden Economy” bus. https://t.co/wb0GnYa15b — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) November 25, 2025

I guess the fact government reported inflation in January 2025 when Trump took over was 3.0% (real figures of 5% to 10%) and it continues to run at 3.0% today doesn’t actually support Trump’s narrative of lower prices. And the average person, who shops for groceries, pays their monthly electric and gas bill, buys clothes, pays rent or a mortgage, and lives in the real world, knows they are being screwed while the ruling class reaps the windfall of inflated stock prices and want even more.

Trump threatening Powell to reduce interest rates isn’t to help you. It’s to help his real constituents on Wall Street, in corporate executive suites, and globalist billionaires who pull his puppet strings. Senior citizens who depend on interest income will be screwed coming and going, as their income will decline and the rise in inflation will make their living expenses rise further. I can’t understand why consumer confidence continues to fall and delinquencies on car loans, credit cards, student loans, and mortgages hit multi-year highs every month.

If Trump ever had any conservative principles, he has completely abandoned them. His totalitarian tendencies show themselves more each day, as he picks winners and losers within the economy, threatening to deport the Intel CEO one day and then investing $9 billion of your tax dollars in that company a week later. He is now all in on the AI scam, throwing billions of your tax dollars at these scam artists at Nvidia, Palantir, Oracle and the rest of the lying Silicon Valley scum, bilking investors and ultimately the tax payers out of their hard earned money. If this entire AI narrative is nothing but hot air and fraudulent promises, and it accounts for half of the country’s GDP growth, we will relive the Too Big To Fail 2008 bailout when it all blows up in the not too distant future.

If AI doesn’t work, it will risk recession, blowing out fiscal deficits into insufficient foreign UST demand.



If AI works, it will undermine the U.S. fiscal position (~half of US Federal receipts come from employment), blowing out deficits into insufficient foreign UST demand. https://t.co/z9koZiptU3 — Luke Gromen (@LukeGromen) November 24, 2025

Catherine Austin Fitts has been warning about the coming digital gulag for years. We now have a state sanctioned bubble in AI, with the billionaire club cheering it on, knowing they will be bailed out again when it all goes to shit, like bubbles always do. The fact Trump is encouraging this and adding fuel to the fire reveals this is all part of the ultimate plan to enslave us under the guise of saving the world once again. First it was the great financial crisis (2008/2009), then it was Covid (2020-2022), and now for the coup de grace with the implosion of the everything bubble and rollout of CBDCs, digital surveillance, social credit scores, and living under the thumb of a global authoritarian aristocracy.

Pulling the plug on massive subsidy invested in the digital gulag and shifting resources to investing in our young people is the pathway forward. https://t.co/l3Se9zw6NN — The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts (@solari_the) November 24, 2025

The globalists attempting to enact their WEF sanctioned Great Reset agenda see China as the template for enslaving the populations of the Western world. They are already monitoring the vast majority of all your communications, as Edward Snowden revealed over a decade ago. The noose tightens around our necks, as Trump and his acolytes enact measures to further reduce our liberty, freedom and rights. This is all building towards a final showdown. One day within the next few years the powers that be will pull the final block out of this jenga tower of unsustainable debt and it will all come crashing down. They will rush to assure you they can fix this if you just trust them once again and agree to their conditions of survival.

🚨 EDWARD SNOWDEN’S CHILLING WARNING IS NOW UNFOLDING IN REAL TIME



What China built… is exactly what Western governments are quietly preparing for.



Snowden is crystal clear:



Every photo, every purchase, every message, every movement — all of it is being fed into algorithms pic.twitter.com/X8RGFsRfY1 — karma (@karma44921039) November 23, 2025

I think I’ve connected the dots, and they paint a dire picture of the future, unless we refuse to comply with their plans. Will you and I have the courage to resist and fight their diabolical enslavement plans? Fourth Turnings always come down to a final battle between good and evil, with clear winners and losers. If they win, we become slaves in their digital gulag for eternity. If, against all odds, the liberty minded, freedom loving citizens of the world can somehow defeat these billionaire psychopaths in suits, along with their armies of feckless bureaucrats and politicians, future generations will have the opportunity to blaze a new path forward. I’m not a guy who hangs my hat on a hope narrative, but I am willing to fight for a better future for my children and their children. I hope you join me in this fight.