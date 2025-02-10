Conor McGregor Blasts Mass Migration After Slasher Knife Attack In Ireland

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

UFC legend Conor McGregor has once again spoken out against mass migration in the wake of yet another attack perpetrated, reportedly, by a South American migrant who slashed three people seemingly at random, causing serious injuries.

Police in Dublin have said the the man, who is homeless, was arrested after he started attacking people with a Stanley knife in Stoneybatter in the north of the city on Sunday. One man was attacked outside the front door of his own house.

Two men sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, while a third man suffered a less serious injury, according to reports.

The Irish Times reports that police have “dismissed unfounded rumours that were circulating widely that the suspect was an asylum seeker and that other attackers were still at large,” yet the man has been identified as South American.

The media uniformly described the attacker as simply “a man.”

Oh look, another "man" went on a murderous rampage... Can you guess what kind of a "man" did this? https://t.co/EByjjKv8jD pic.twitter.com/FhEwxyC2cv — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 10, 2025

McGregor shared an image purported to be one of the victims displaying a large gash on his neck where the suspect slashed him.

The aul rinse and repeat statements ring out again from government officials across social media as 4 people had their necks cut at their homes by a homeless South American man with mental health issues. Nothing more after that ever. Zero action but the same statement over and… pic.twitter.com/VAQlfvPwKu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 10, 2025

Reports state the man was attacked from behind, and is therefore lucky to be alive.

McGregor posted another image of the same man after he had the wound stitched up and went to the pub for a pint.

McGregor wrote “The aul rinse and repeat statements ring out again from government officials across social media as 4 people had their necks cut at their homes by a homeless South American man with mental health issues.”

He added, “Nothing more after that ever. Zero action but the same statement over and over. Till the next one to dust off the aul paragraph again. “Sorry to hear/thank you swift response/get better soon.”

The MMA fighter continued, “For me, even just one of these instances occurring (and there have been MANY) is enough to realize we need a full overhaul of multiple systems currently in place in Ireland. The growing homeless figures, coupled with the constant rising cost of living in Ireland is a NATIONAL EMERGENCY! Mental health services in Ireland are non existent. Couple that with a blasé, right this way border, and a disgruntled native population, and you have a real recipe for disaster. Which make no mistake, from all visible actions we see, is EXACTLY WHAT THIS GOVERNMENT WANT.”

“We have been ushered unwillingly into terrible times in Ireland,” McGregor continued, adding “From a martial arts/self defense perspective all I can say to the people of Ireland is, keep your eyes peeled at all times. Stay ready.”

He again emphasised his opposition to mass migration, noting “Record homeless, and rising. Cost of living rising. Mass immigration a greed ridden racket. Zero mental health services. We have no infrastructure or systems in place to handle this mass influx.”

“We are witnessing the destruction of Ireland in live time,” McGregor urged, adding “As rotating Taoiseachs (whatever that even is! Who decided this? never in the history of the state have we had rotating taoiseachs) I lay the blame squarely on Michael Martin and Simon Harris. The two cling ons. The days of FF/FG rule over Irish affairs must end!”

“Party politics does not serve the people. It serves the party,” he continued before once again touting himself as a potential political candidate.

“WE ARE FED UP! Put me in office and I will be on them heavy and daily. I am of NO PARTY. Ireland you will decide this. The 20 serving members of the Dail will decide and then we will let the people of Ireland decide,” McGregor asserted.

He concluded, “My honest heart, I’d rather more time but we do not have that luxury. I volunteer my life for Ireland. I care about the future of my country and its children. I envision prosperity for the people of Ireland. I envision an end to rapid inflation. I envision housing our homeless. Fixing our medical services. ENDING CORRUPTION AND THE ABUSE OF OUR MONEY. Ireland it is time. Vote McGregor”

McGregor ended his statement with a shout out to President Trump, noting “Donald I will see you for St Patrick’s Day.”

As we have previously highlighted, the UFC star has persistently spoken out against mass migration, and has been made a target for it by the authorities.

