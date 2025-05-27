Conservative Catches Up Ahead Of South Korean Election

After the impeachment of South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol in December and his removal from office in April, his conservative People Power Party has stayed behind in the polls.

The lead in this election cycle is with the Democratic Party of Korea, the party of former president Moon Jae-in.

However, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz shows in the chart below, in the last weeks leading up to the election next Tuesday, the conservative candidate has caught up again, as seen in polling by Gallup Korea.

The change could be in relation to the conservatives attempting a last-minute change in candidate, to former prime minister Han Duck-soo.

The party leadership's reported belief that Han is more electable might not be justified, however, as polling soared after original candidate Kim Moon-soo prevailed despite the attempt in an internal vote two weeks ago.

﻿The People Power Party has been described as in turmoil after the impeachment crisis.

Han had acted as president during this time.

Democratic frontrunner Lee Jae-myung meanwhile is facing criminal trials in connection to election law, perjury and a property development scandal.