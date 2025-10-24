'Convulsonomics': Steve Quayle Warns Of "A Freedom-Ending Plan For The World"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Renowned radio host, filmmaker, book author and archeological dig expert Steve Quayle is back with a global economic warning.

So many things are going haywire, it appears the world is going into economic convulsions. Quayle has coined the term “Convulsonomics” to describe what we are facing. Let’s start with the exploding record high gold and silver prices that have just sold off dramatically. Quayle, who has sold precious metals for four decades, is not worried and explains:

“This is one of the most extreme movements in gold and silver. I want people to understand something; it is normal for a pullback when a market has gotten so hot. Gold is down $230 an ounce, but people forget it went up $100 every other day for over a week. Silver is the same, and silver is in extreme short supply. . .. The London Bullion Metals Exchange is delivering to people who want physical delivery, who have bought silver on paper and now they want the real metal. . .. This is going to be the biggest silver short squeeze in the world. Weeks ago, I said I would not be surprised if we see $100 to $200 down moves in gold and $200 and $300 moves up. It’s going to be slingshoting up and down or a yo-yo effect. . .. The media does not tell you the truth about gold. They just say this was the greatest sell-off in history.”

Quayle goes on to say, “There are huge events coming to this country..."

"I think we are going to see full scale civil war. I am transitioning here and saying we know the dollar is dying on purpose. We know digital currencies are being promoted and they are a cage, and once you get into it, you will never get out of it. I am with Catherine Austin Fitts on this. It’s an endgame that will force you into a digital prison... It’s a freedom ending plan for the world.”

Quayle says credit will, at some point, get cut off for people spending too much. Quayle also warns of coming bank bail-ins where depositors’ money is used to bail out the banks. There are lots of things coming to an end. Quayle says:

“We are watching the end of NATO. We are watching the end of the EU. We are looking at the time of paper currency failure. We are looking at commodities backing whatever units of trade. The true purpose of geoengineering is they are killing the soil. They are killing the water. They are killing the growing season by all of the aerosolization in the upper atmosphere. Add into that the vulcanization, the volcanos going off and the dust going up in the atmosphere and the stratosphere. We are seeing global dimming, which is done by global dimwits. It’s the perfect storm.”

On the political side, Quayle points out a nasty side to the government shutdown, and it has to do with food for more than 40 million people who depend on government assistance to feed themselves. Quayle says,

“We are 10 days away from the cut off of the SNAP program and Electronic Benefit Transfers, EBT. That all ends on Halloween. That is not a costume you shed. There are 42 million SNAP beneficiaries. What happens when this stops? The Democrats are holding up the budget, but I think it goes much deeper. I think the Deep State wants total famine and upheaval... This is going to be so volatile. The word I coined decades ago is Convulsonomics. When they shut this down, it’s going to be totally Mad Max urban style. . .. It will be dangerous. . .. Please rush to prepare. You have 10 days. Prepare as if your life depends on it because it does.”

In closing, Quayle says, “There is no political solution to a spiritual problem.”

There is much more in the 61-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes one-on-one with Steve Quayle warning you to prepare for violent financial and society meltdowns coming for 10.21.25