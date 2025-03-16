Business Leaders Call For 8 Million Migrants To Replace Dead Ukrainians

Authored by Jack Montgomery via The National Pulse,

Business leaders are calling for as many as eight million non-Western migrants to be transplanted to Ukraine to mitigate the “demographic crisis” created by its three-year war with Russia.

The news vindicates warnings from Raheem Kassam, Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse, that the conflict would be used as an excuse to transform the country.

All-Ukrainian Association of Companies for International Employment chief Vasily Voskoboinik appeared on state television in February to push for mass migration, saying, “According to estimates by the International Organization for Migration”—a United Nations agency that preaches about immigration being “inevitable, desirable, and necessary”—” and the International Labour Organization, we will need 8.2 million workers.”

“We have a demographic catastrophe. Either we encourage our women to have more children, which would take 18–20 years to reflect in the labor market, or we must realistically seek labor migration from other countries,” Voskoboinik. He seeks to source the migrants from non-Western states and regions such as Bangladesh, Nepal, India, North Africa, and Central Asia—despite various studies showing that non-Western migrants are a massive net drain on the public finances in other European countries.

‘THE FIRST AFRICAN NATION IN EUROPE.’

Raheem Kassam warned that such a course would be pursued as long ago as May 2024, telling War Room host Stephen K. Bannon, “[C]learly, the plan isn’t to keep young Ukrainian men alive to rebuild the nation after all this is done… So, who do you think they intend to import into Ukraine to rebuild the country? If I can put it so bluntly, Ukraine will be the first African nation in Europe in 10 to 15 years’ time.”

“They’ve got a base for mass migration like you’ve never seen before, and they’ve got a ‘moral imperative’ for it as well: ‘We have to rebuild! Of course! We need all these people! Bring ’em in, they’re academics and doctors and so forth,’” Kassam predicted.

Migrants would account for around 17.5 percent of the Ukrainian population if 8.2 million were imported.