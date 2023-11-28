Councillor Calls Irish Protesters Against Open Migration "Organized Far Right Terrorists"

The arguments in favor of oppression and censorship rarely change from one generation to the next. The most common rationale is "the greater good of the greater number" and this lie is used for a reason - It works.

Most people in the world value a certain level of conscience and empathy. In order to make those people support evil things, they must be tricked into believing that evil things are necessary to achieve righteous and peaceful ends. As the saying goes, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

There's a reason why the Founding Fathers of the US specifically warned against trading freedom for the trappings and comforts of government engineered security. As Benjamin Franklin noted:

"Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety."

This same sentiment still exists in places like Ireland, but the establishment is seeking to snuff it out with as much expediency as possible.

Irish senator and Green Party member Pauline O'Reilly made this plan clear in a speech a few months ago in defense of Hate Speech Bill 2022, a piece of legislation that if passed would greatly expand the government's ability to silence and punish online or public discussion outside approved opinions on issues ranging from "gender fluid pronouns" to mass immigration.

"We are restricting freedom…for the common good" - Irish Senator Pauline O'Reilly on Ireland’s “hate speech bill.”



The bill "restricts freedom" and censors views about other people’s identities that make people feel "discomfort" and “insecure”pic.twitter.com/Y3Vku6DGJK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2023

The institution of speech control laws serves only one purpose - To prevent or criminalize public communication that might lead to people being informed, and thus, more willing to rebel against government trespasses. In other words, the best case scenario for the establishment is one in which they can make war on the people while the people foolishly believe the establishment is helping them.

The war on western culture is well underway as mass migration is used as a weapon to destabilize and demoralize nations like Ireland. Exploding crime and violence are a direct result of open border policies, and the longer they go on the worse the situation becomes. Ireland has seen a 100% increase in murders just in the past year; this is after many years of steadily increasing violent crime. European governments have attempted to suppress such stats and hide the influence of migrants, often by pressuring police to omit the migrant status of criminals if they are refugees.

Laws in the UK have shifted to allow arrested migrants to withhold their status from the police. Ethnicity information is also increasingly withheld (law enforcement can easily find out in most cases, but the info must be confirmed by the arrested party before it is counted in official data). In 2014 only 2% of crimes had ethnic information hidden. Today, over 15% of crimes offer no information on the ethnic identity of the people arrested. UK politicians on the left use these discrepancies to misrepresent the relation of migration to crime. Despite this fact, even the official stats show a startling trend - Ethnic minorities are up to 250% more likely to be arrested for criminal activity in the UK.

The Irish, in particular, appear to be fed up with the situation. Riots erupted in Dublin after a stabbing attack by an Algerian migrant and naturalized citizen at an elementary school; at least three children and one school employee were injured. Irish authorities and the media initially tried to obscure the identity of the attacker. Much like the events of January 6th, 2021 in the US, a steady series of violations has led to anger and action among more conservative groups across the pond. Government officials are anxious to quickly demonize and extinguish any mobility or momentum by those on the political right before they lose control.

Keep in mind that mass unrest has become a common theme in the UK as Pro-Palestinian mobs patrol metro areas and intimidate anyone flying pro-western symbols or pro-Isreali symbols. But words like "terrorist" have only been used by government reps in reference to conservatives that want logical vetting and restrictions on immigration.

Councilor Seenoi-Barr in Ireland:



"People are very fearful. They're terrified of even thinking about walking the street."



"It is an organized terrorist group."



"We have to take action now!"



She is taking about the people in Dublin who protested against the mass stabbing… pic.twitter.com/ueGCduLIfu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2023

This kind of rhetoric has convinced many in Ireland that the government not only doesn't represent them, it is openly targeting them.