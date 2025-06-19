The Countries With The Highest Share Of International Migrants May Surprise You

The number of international migrants worldwide hit 304 million in 2024, a figure that has doubled since 1990.

As people relocate across borders for reasons ranging from work opportunities to conflict and displacement, certain countries have become major destinations for foreign-born populations.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the top 20 countries with the highest proportion of international migrants in their populations as of 2024, based on data from the United Nations.

An international migrant is defined as someone living in a country other than their birth country for at least 12 months, regardless of reasons or status.

Which Country Has the Highest Share of International Migrants?

Below, we show countries by share of international migrants in their population.

Rank Country Share (%) of international migrants in total population (2024) 1 🇶🇦 Qatar 76.7 2 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 74.0 3 🇲🇨 Monaco 70.2 4 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 69.4 5 🇰🇼 Kuwait 67.3 6 🇦🇩 Andorra 59.1 7 🇧🇭 Bahrain 52.3 8 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 51.2 9 🇸🇬 Singapore 48.7 10 🇯🇴 Jordan 45.7 11 🇴🇲 Oman 43.2 12 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 40.3 13 🇲🇹 Malta 37.0 14 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda 32.5 15 🇨🇭 Switzerland 31.1 16 🇦🇺 Australia 30.4 17 🇵🇼 Palau 29.5 18 🇳🇿 New Zealand 28.2 19 🇧🇳 Brunei 25.9 20 🇦🇹 Austria 25.5 21 🇮🇸 Iceland 25.1 22 🇱🇧 Lebanon 24.5 23 🇫🇲 Micronesia 23.4 24 🇮🇪 Ireland 23.1 25 🇮🇱 Israel 22.3 26 🇨🇦 Canada 22.2 27 🇸🇪 Sweden 21.4 28 🇳🇷 Nauru 21.3 29 🇧🇪 Belgium 20.0 30 🇩🇪 Germany 19.8 31 🇪🇸 Spain 18.5 32 🇳🇴 Norway 18.2 33 🇬🇦 Gabon 17.7 34 🇸🇲 San Marino 17.4 35 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 17.1 36 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and Nevis 17.0 37 🇧🇸 Bahamas 16.8 38 🇧🇿 Belize 16.5 39 🇳🇱 Netherlands 16.2 40 🇺🇸 United States 15.2 41 🇨🇾 Cyprus 14.9 42 🇪🇪 Estonia 14.9 43 🇸🇮 Slovenia 14.9 44 🇲🇪 Montenegro 14.4 45 🇩🇰 Denmark 14.2 46 🇬🇷 Greece 14.2 47 🇲🇻 Maldives 14.2 48 🇫🇷 France 13.8 49 🇭🇷 Croatia 13.6 50 🇺🇦 Ukraine 13.4 51 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 13.2 52 🇩🇲 Dominica 12.7 53 🇧🇧 Barbados 12.5 54 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 12.2 55 🇱🇾 Libya 12.2 56 🇱🇻 Latvia 11.8 57 🇧🇾 Belarus 11.6 58 🇮🇹 Italy 11.0 59 🇩🇯 Djibouti 10.8 60 🇵🇹 Portugal 10.8 61 🇲🇾 Malaysia 10.7 62 🇵🇦 Panama 10.6 63 🇷🇸 Serbia 10.6 64 🇸🇨 Seychelles 10.2 65 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 10.1 66 🇨🇿 Czechia 9.5 67 🇸🇭 Saint Helena 9.4 68 🇦🇲 Armenia 9.2 69 🇫🇮 Finland 9.2 70 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire 9.0 71 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands 8.8 72 🇬🇲 Gambia 8.6 73 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 8.3 74 🇸🇷 Suriname 8.2 75 🇹🇷 Türkiye 8.1 76 🇨🇱 Chile 7.8 77 🇸🇸 South Sudan 7.7 78 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 7.5 79 🇭🇺 Hungary 7.1 80 🇧🇹 Bhutan 7.0 81 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 6.5 82 🇬🇾 Guyana 6.5 83 🇹🇩 Chad 6.3 84 🇬🇩 Grenada 6.3 85 🇲🇩 Moldova 6.2 86 🇨🇬 Congo 6.1 87 🇱🇹 Lithuania 6.1 88 🇸🇰 Slovakia 5.9 89 🇨🇴 Colombia 5.8 90 🇵🇪 Peru 5.4 91 🇷🇺 Russia 5.3 92 🇵🇸 State of Palestine 5.0 93 Saint Vincent and Grenadines 4.8 94 🇸🇩 Sudan 4.8 95 🇺🇾 Uruguay 4.7 96 🇧🇼 Botswana 4.6 97 🇵🇱 Poland 4.5 98 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 4.5 99 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 4.4 100 🇹🇭 Thailand 4.4 101 🇻🇪 Venezuela 4.4 102 🇦🇷 Argentina 4.3 103 🇮🇷 Iran 4.2 104 🇪🇨 Ecuador 4.1 105 🇿🇦 South Africa 4.1 106 🇺🇬 Uganda 4.1 107 🇲🇷 Mauritania 3.8 108 🇳🇦 Namibia 3.8 109 🇷🇼 Rwanda 3.6 110 🇸🇾 Syria 3.6 111 🇰🇷 South Korea 3.5 112 🇷🇴 Romania 3.4 113 🇹🇴 Tonga 3.4 114 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 3.2 115 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 3.1 116 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 3.1 117 🇹🇬 Togo 3.0 118 🇧🇯 Benin 2.9 119 🇧🇮 Burundi 2.8 120 🇯🇵 Japan 2.8 121 🇸🇿 Eswatini 2.7 122 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 2.7 123 🇵🇾 Paraguay 2.6 124 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 2.6 125 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 2.6 126 🇹🇻 Tuvalu 2.6 127 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 2.6 128 🇰🇮 Kiribati 2.5 129 🇲🇺 Mauritius 2.3 130 🇨🇲 Cameroon 2.2 131 🇲🇱 Mali 2.2 132 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 2.1 133 🇬🇪 Georgia 2.1 134 🇦🇴 Angola 1.8 135 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 1.8 136 🇰🇪 Kenya 1.8 137 🇼🇸 Samoa 1.8 138 🇦🇱 Albania 1.7 139 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 1.7 140 🇳🇬 Niger 1.7 141 🇵🇰 Pakistan 1.7 142 🇳🇵 Nepal 1.6 143 🇧🇴 Bolivia 1.5 144 🇫🇯 Fiji 1.5 145 🇬🇭 Ghana 1.5 146 🇸🇳 Senegal 1.5 147 🇰🇲 Comoros 1.4 148 🇱🇷 Liberia 1.3 149 🇲🇽 Mexico 1.3 150 🇿🇲 Zambia 1.2 151 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.1 152 🇨🇩 DR Congo 1.0 153 🇪🇬 Egypt 1.0 154 🇲🇿 Mozambique 1.0 155 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 1.0 156 🇾🇪 Yemen 1.0 157 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 0.9 158 🇲🇼 Malawi 0.9 159 🇬🇳 Guinea 0.8 160 🇮🇶 Iraq 0.8 161 🇯🇲 Jamaica 0.8 162 🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe 0.8 163 🇧🇷 Brazil 0.7 164 🇸🇻 El Salvador 0.7 165 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 0.7 166 Laos 0.7 167 🇹🇿 Tanzania 0.7 168 🇩🇿 Algeria 0.6 169 🇱🇸 Lesotho 0.6 170 🇲🇳 Mongolia 0.6 171 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 0.6 172 🇳🇬 Nigeria 0.6 173 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 0.6 174 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 0.6 175 🇰🇭 Cambodia 0.5 176 🇬🇹 Guatemala 0.5 177 🇹🇳 Tunisia 0.5 178 🇪🇷 Eritrea 0.4 179 🇭🇳 Honduras 0.4 180 🇸🇴 Somalia 0.4 181 🇮🇳 India 0.3 182 🇲🇦 Morocco 0.3 183 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 0.3 184 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 0.3 185 🇻🇳 Vietnam 0.3 186 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 0.2 187 🇰🇵 North Korea 0.2 188 🇭🇹 Haiti 0.2 189 🇮🇩 Indonesia 0.2 190 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 0.2 191 🇨🇳 China 0.1 192 🇲🇬 Madagascar 0.1 193 🇲🇲 Myanmar 0.1 194 🇵🇭 Philippines 0.1 195 🇨🇺 Cuba 0.0

In 2024, Qatar had the world’s highest share of foreign-born residents, with international migrants making up over three-quarters (76.7%) of its population.

Several Gulf states like Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait ranked at the top of the list, as their economies rely heavily on foreign labor, with migrants making up an overwhelming majority of their workforces.

These countries host higher proportions of international migrants largely due to the kafala system—a sponsorship-based labor framework that ties foreign workers to their employers—drawing million of people for low-wage jobs.

Several small European countries such as Monaco, Liechtenstein, and Andorra also have high shares of migrants, largely due to their small populations and roles as financial or tourism hubs.

U.S. is Still Home to the Most Migrants

By total population, the U.S. recorded the highest number of international migrants in 2024 at 52.4 million.

Mexico to the U.S. was the busiest migrant corridor in the world by far in 2024, with over 10 million people born in Mexico now residing in the United States.

Europe hosted more international migrants than any other region with 94 million in 2024, followed by Northern America—which includes the U.S., Bermuda, Canada, Greenland, and St. Pierre and Miquelon—at 61 million.

These two regions have long been top destinations for immigration over the past few decades.

