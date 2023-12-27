Of Course: Far-Left 'Disinformation' Operatives Tied To EU Investigation Of X, Receive White House Christmas Card

As regular readers know, in large part thanks to former Senate investigator Paul Thacker (at the Disinformation Chronicle), and Matt Taibbi's crew at Racket News, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) 'think tank' is nothing more than a partisan censorship operation whose goal is to silence dissent. Truly evil stuff, particularly considering that the Biden White House peddled obvious foreign lies created by CCDH - smearing 3rd party Biden rival Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as part of their ongoing efforts to support the establishment.

The group has also been linked to the Center for American Progress, founded by Democrat darling John Podesta.

CCDH helps the EU vs. Elon Musk

And so, it should come as no surprise that CCDH, founded by former Labour party official Imran Ahmed, has helped the EU open 'formal infringement proceedings against X.'

"The @CCDHate team has been briefing EU officials since October 7, using our research on the tidal wave of hate and disinformation coming from social media," wrote Ahmed.

Look which "nonpartisan" nonprofit, run by a political operative with ties to the Biden administration, ran to @ThierryBreton to open an investigation of @X?



What's more, Ahmed bragged about receiving a "lovely card from the President, First Lady, Commander, & Willow."

He got a Christmas card from his boss — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2023

Read up on CCDH here.

Wonder if they've been briefing the EU on this?