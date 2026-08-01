Crazy Footage Shows Migrants Rampaging, Breaking Into Homes After Invading Spain

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

Nearly 50,000 military-aged men stormed the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla from Morocco in a single day. What followed was not "asylum-seeking." It was open looting, home invasions, vehicle burnings, and street chaos while Spanish authorities largely stood aside.

Spain's socialist government under Pedro Sánchez had already rolled out mass regularisation schemes and refused to treat the border as a national emergency.

The result played out in real time across the North African territories that form the European Union's only land borders with Africa.

Estimates from Spain's Interior Ministry and local sources put the number who crossed into Ceuta alone at around 49,000 in 24 hours - roughly equivalent to the U.S. troop presence in the Middle East.

Ceuta's president Juan Jesús Vivas described the situation as "absolutely unsustainable" and a "total humanitarian and social emergency," noting reception centres were already saturated and more than 200 arrivals a day had become routine in the preceding period.

Reports have also suggested that the influx was so severe that at least 19 to 34 migrants died in the waters or in stampedes at the Tarajal breakwater.

???? Spain's ?Interior Ministry estimates ?that about 49,000 illegal migrants crossed ?into Ceuta ?in the last 24 ?hours ?from ?Morocco



The vast majority of them are military-aged men



To put that into context, the U.S has around 50,000 troops deployed to the Middle East, and... — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 31, 2026

Footage from the ground shows columns of young men pouring through streets, scaling fences, and swimming around coastal barriers.

In Melilla the scenes turned violent just as quickly. Migrants set vehicles ablaze after breaching the border fence.

Illegal immigrants set vehicles ablaze after breaching the border fence into Melilla, Spain. pic.twitter.com/gIwwxU1koq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 31, 2026

?? CAYÓ MELILLA | Luego de la toma de Cauta, los invasores tomaron el control de Melilla y en estos momentos están usurpando casas, robando, apedreando a Españoles e incendiando autos.



Se ruega a la ciudadanía a que no salga de sus propiedades, que estén preparados por posibles... https://t.co/I7Nmf1gCn1 pic.twitter.com/2w6ulBUFTn — CHAD (@ChadAbrazo) July 30, 2026

There is obviously no processing of these arrivals and no where for them to go. Further videos captured groups breaking into residential buildings, looting stores, and occupying private property.

? BREAKING: African migrants who just stormed into Spain are now BREAKING INTO HOMES of Spanish residents in Ceuta



It's going to get REALLY bad, and even worse, until the weak leadership brings in mass remigration.



This is what barbarians do. ALWAYS.pic.twitter.com/o3dwEOTWcU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2026

Some clips show African migrants forcing entry into Spanish homes in Ceuta while residents look on helplessly.

As everyone could have guessed, many of the 50 000 illegal migrants who crossed into Ceuta and Melilla yesterday spent the night by breaking into homes, looting stores and clashing with the Spanish police



?? pic.twitter.com/JlzZrFAtEo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2026

Sigo informado de lo que está ocurriendo en Ceuta, ciudadanos me pasan vídeos de cómo algunos de los que han pasado la frontera están empezando a romper ventanas y ocupar casas.



No es ningún bulo, lo que está ocurriendo en Ceuta es MUY GRAVE.



Necesitamos el apoyo del pueblo. pic.twitter.com/Op4oBQs5fl — Salva Ortega (@_SalvaOrtega) July 30, 2026

? OMG. The 3rd world African invaders who stormed into Ceuta, Spain are now RAIDING HOMES as it is 1AM and the city is asleep



Not the barbarians, they're RANSACKING and PILLAGING.



Do not ever let this come to America. Socialists cannot win!pic.twitter.com/RasCLUIz8l — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2026

News footage highlighted crowds of military aged migrant men surrounding a Spanish woman who was visibly distressed as the men laughed and closed in around her - an image that has circulated widely as a symbol of the total collapse of order.

Esta imagen es durísima. Una española llorando mientras esta rodeada de inmigrantes ilegales. Que vergüenza todo. Este país no merece a la basura de gobernantes que tenemos. pic.twitter.com/CnIOcsb1OT — Alt Right España ? (@AltRightEspan) July 31, 2026

A ver en que andan los médicos marroquíes que llegaron a España pic.twitter.com/LV1xkUJhpy — Gian del 56% ????? (@Gianferreyra_) July 30, 2026

Se los ve muy amigables a los nuevos españoles, les hace falta casa, comida y mujeres, a prepararse... pic.twitter.com/fSp8beiuiz — Abogadodijo (@AbogadoDijo) July 31, 2026

Local residents did not simply accept the invasion. In Ceuta, Spanish patriots took to the streets themselves to protect their neighbourhoods and homes when official forces proved insufficient.

Groups of men formed ad-hoc patrols, confronting the influx directly.

? ?? ALERTE INFO : Des patriotes espagnols à Ceuta ont pris la rue pour PROTÉGER leur VILLE des ENVAHISSEURS et sont prêts à en découdre !



Respect total à ces gars qui refusent de laisser tomber leur terre. ?? pic.twitter.com/aLKsrcsSSW — Wolf ? (@PsyGuy007) July 30, 2026

?? Thousands of North African migrants have flooded the streets of Ceuta.



Local residents are taking to the streets to protect their homes. pic.twitter.com/Mqv3fFsJnr — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2026

The Spanish response was a deployment of roughly 100 to 150 military personnel and additional police.

Orders, according to on-the-ground reports, were to hold position rather than aggressively close the border or remove the entrants.

Armoured vehicles appeared, yet the fence remained open in places and the flow continued through the night.

One reporter on the scene at 4:30 a.m. described 100 people crossing every minute while the military presence did little to stem it.

?Ya estoy en Ceuta



Cuando son las 04h30 de la mañana, ahora misma están entrando 100 personas cada minuto

¡ESTOY ALUCINANDO!@periodistadigit pic.twitter.com/bAeLTW0F4O — Bertrand Ndongo (@bertrandmyd) July 31, 2026

Despliegue de 100-150 militares, con órdenes de no agredir, de no hacer daño, de solo mantener la posición en la frontera. Mientras tanto, la valla abierta por ambos lados, y nadie (Ni siquiera el ejercito) tapona dicha puerta ni valla. Libre entrada.pic.twitter.com/0GckUiZ6RP — BenethorR (@BenethorR) July 30, 2026

? NOW: It's 4:20 am in Ceuta, Spain, and Moroccan streets leading to the border crossing are GRIDLOCKED as THOUSANDS of Africans rush to join the invasion



Socialist Spanish PM Sanchez told the military to STAND DOWN, ensuring the invasion continues.



How much more will... pic.twitter.com/ZrOq7eliro — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 31, 2026

?? Spanish military and police are helping migrants illegally enter Spain



Today Ceuta woke up with thousands of migrants breaking into people's homes and occupying them, while those who failed to become squatters slept on the streets. pic.twitter.com/Q9iKTfWrLt — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2026

? JUST NOW: Spain has ARMORED VEHICLES and the military in Ceuta following the invasion of military-aged African migrants by the thousands



Spain needs MASS REMIGRATION NOW! ??pic.twitter.com/rkt2adi1D2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2026

BREAKING:



In Ceuta, Spanish military vehicles have been spotted moving toward the border with Morocco.



?? pic.twitter.com/p2kmcYkrrb — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2026

? NOW: Absolute CHAOS in the streets of Ceuta, Spain as police become OVERWHELMED while trying to round up all the African invaders



NO SIGN of ANY real military pushback.



THIS is what happens when you put socialists into power. pic.twitter.com/EPYiHIEIvY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2026

The situation at the border between Spain and Morocco is completely out of control. North African Muslim criminals attack civilians and police. Europe is under Islamic attack. pic.twitter.com/2NmRehlpax — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) July 31, 2026

It's 2am in Melilla and there are screams of ALLAHU AKBAR on the beaches as hundreds of Moroccan men are still coming in from the sea.



They come with no clothes, no water, no food...



This is not going to be pretty. https://t.co/NY4kNVu7nZ pic.twitter.com/nyuhZ6Thhs — Kiera Diss (@KieraDiss) July 31, 2026

The scale and coordination point beyond spontaneous movement. Moroccan authorities were filmed emptying trucks full of young men near the Ceuta border.

Separate videos show convoys of trucks and buses ferrying thousands toward the frontier from towns an hour away.

Moroccan traffic police keeps directing thousands of illegal migrants toward the Spanish border fence in Ceuta.



This is a state-orchestrated invasion of Spain.



???? pic.twitter.com/PNZyAHEMMn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2026

Facebook groups with tens of thousands of members openly shared routes, maps, equipment lists, and contact numbers, framing the crossing as a "liberation."

One widely shared clip asks the obvious questions: who feeds them, who sets the date and route, and who benefits?

?? Thousands of migrants are being transported in the backs of trucks straight to the Spanish border.



The video is from Moroccan Ain Lahcen, about an hour's drive from Ceuta. pic.twitter.com/2DHkxsuyA7 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2026

ESTO ES MUY GRAVE. Me llegan estas imágenes de cómo las autoridades marroquíes vacían camiones llenos de jóvenes cerca de la frontera con Ceuta.



Quien no quiera ver que se trata de una operación perfectamente preparada por el régimen, es que es ciego. pic.twitter.com/YpxFAaF7Wb — Taleb Alisalem (@TalebSahara) July 30, 2026

Miles de marroquíes llegaron en camiones y autobuses a la frontera de Ceuta.



No es una crisis migratoria, es una marcha verde orquestada por Mohamed VI. pic.twitter.com/s0jICYRyHe — David Santos (@davidsantosvlog) July 31, 2026

???? The CEUTA INVASION is being openly ORGANIZED on FACEBOOK



Groups with tens of thousands of members are sharing routes, maps, equipment tips, and phone numbers to coordinate the mass crossing. They call it a "liberation."



Their plan is clear: reach Ceuta, get to the... pic.twitter.com/ILZLGvhsDS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 30, 2026

Who feeds the thousands of men on their journey? Who dictates the route? The date?



This is not spontaneous. pic.twitter.com/C0w6hgZQdF — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) July 30, 2026

50,000 Men in one tiny corner of the World don't all just wake up simultaneously & decide to leave their family, home & country forever.



Nope – so the question is:-



Who organised it?

Who funded it?

Who instigated and directed it?

Who's managing it now?



Where are these 50,000... — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 31, 2026

Moroccan border guards helping illegal migrants find the best way toward the Spanish border fence in Ceuta.



The Moroccan state is actively helping the invasion of Spanish territory. pic.twitter.com/W2hPX33JfK — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2026

Observers have noted the timing - coming after a Spanish Supreme Court ruling that limited immediate pushbacks for sea arrivals and against the backdrop of long-running territorial disputes over the enclaves.

Some speculate Morocco is testing Spain's resolve or seeking leverage. One analysis framed the surge as a potential path to forcing Spanish evacuation of the territories it has held for centuries.

I suspect Morocco will establish sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla thru this "invasion".



Spain will be forced to evacuate their citizens from the African coast.



Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez will be humiliated to have lost territory Spain has held since the year 1580. https://t.co/orFO5vb1w4 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) July 31, 2026

By Friday morning a curious reverse movement also appeared. Hundreds of the same men began heading back toward Morocco on their own, citing hunger and the fact that the city was largely shut down.

???? Some Moroccan migrants who crossed into Ceuta are already returning home, describing conditions there as "only hunger and humiliation."



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/lVhoKoCHvW — Europa.com (@europa) July 31, 2026

"We are hungry, we are going home," some said on camera.

?"Tenemos hambre, volvemos a casa"

¡Curiosa imagen, la que estamos viendo ahora mismo en Ceuta!



Cientos de inmigrantes están regresando a Marruecos por sus propios pies y sin ser coaccionados por nadie.

Cabe recordar que hoy es viernes y la ciudad está prácticamente cerrada. pic.twitter.com/BV3StU5vuZ — Bertrand Ndongo (@bertrandmyd) July 31, 2026

The political fallout has already crossed the Mediterranean. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the images from Ceuta proof that uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a concrete threat to Europe's borders and said Italy was prepared to take extraordinary measures, including suspension of Schengen with Spain.

Matteo Salvini demanded the same.

In France, Marine Le Pen insisted on immediate reinforcement of border controls and, if she wins power, restriction of free movement to EU nationals only.

Marion Maréchal described the events as a genuine migrant invasion that requires ending the current Schengen framework.

Finland, Sweden and Denmark also announced Support for the move.

???? Finland has officially announced support for Italy's proposal to suspend Spain from the visa-free Schengen Area after the massive migration invasion in the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta.



Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen backed the move, saying Spain... pic.twitter.com/DCin6AlPOF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2026

?BREAKING: Denmark's Prime Minister has demanded the EU considers suspending Spain from Schengen over Cueta migrant invasion



All European nations are now turning on Pedro Sánchez's Spain. ???? pic.twitter.com/G1SxRnjcXq — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) July 31, 2026

?BREAKING: Sweden has now joined threats to SUSPEND the Schengen Area agreement with Spain following the illegal migrant invasion of Ceuta



Sánchez's Spain is being boycotted. pic.twitter.com/ABvXFRQrsR — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) July 31, 2026

Some think it's too little too late, however.

All of Europe's "center-right" politicians are suddenly posting about protecting the borders in reaction to Ceuta.



Infuriating. All of you are complicit in this. You never did anything to stop mass migration. You facilitated it.



Don't think you can jump ship now. We know who... — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) July 31, 2026

Sánchez's government has spoken of "solutions" and "cooperation" while deploying limited forces and rejecting a formal national emergency declaration.

The footage from Ceuta and Melilla shows what that approach produces: overwhelmed police, residents forced to defend their own streets, homes occupied, and a clear message to the next wave that the door remains open.

Europe's external border has been tested in the most public way possible. The question now is whether any government still willing to enforce it remains.

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