Crimean Bridge Traffic Halted Due To "Emergency", Explosions Reported

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jul 17, 2023 - 02:50 AM

It's deja vu all over again as various local news outlets report that traffic on the Russian-built Crimean Bridge - linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar - was stopped due to an emergency.

The head of the Crimea Sergey Aksyonov made the statement on his Telegram channel, but did not specify the nature of the incident:

"Traffic was stopped on the Krymsky Bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of ​​the 145th support from the Krasnodar Territory. Law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are working. I spoke with the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev, measures are being taken to restore the situation. We keep in touch with colleagues from Krasnodar Territory," Aksenov wrote.

It was early in the morning and so there are few images available due to the darkness, but there are some video clips that reportedly of the scene:

The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge.

Russia's Grey Zone channel, a heavily followed Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, reported that there were two strikes on the bridge at 03:04 a.m. and 03:20 a.m.

There has been no official comment from Ukraine or Russia as yet.

