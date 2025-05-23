"Criminal Act": Kim Jong Un Seethes After Disastrously-Failed Warship Launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was left humiliated outraged after personally witnessing the botched launch of a new, 5,000-ton destroyer on Thursday -- going so far as to call it a "criminal act" and a "political issue directly related to the prestige of the state." He's promised accountability and, given his history of executing officials who fail to carry out their responsibilities, heads may be literally rolling in short order.

Perhaps bowing to the reality that the satellite-observed accident couldn't be kept secret, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) was quick to report on the debacle and Kim's furious reaction. The incident unfolded at the northeastern port city of Chongjin. At what was set up to be a moment of national pride, the launch went terribly wrong when the stern slid down the slipway but the bow stood fast, wrenching the vessel and flipping it on its side. “The stern is seen swung out into the harbour as a result of the wheeled units placed under the frame sliding into the water while the bow remained on the side slipway,” the Center for Strategic and International Studies reported after reviewing satellite imagery.

National humiliation: The flipped-over 5,000-ton destroyer lay on its side and covered in blue tarps (via Airbus Defence and Space)

According to KCNA, the ship was left with holes torn into its hull, but the outlet didn't report if there were any human casualties. Kim blamed the incident on "unscientific empiricism" and said it "lowered the dignity and self-respect" of the country. He ominously promised that consequences would be revealed at the ruling Worker's Party meeting in June, and set what could be a daunting deadline for the vessel to be repaired by that same event.

“No matter how good the state of the warship is, the fact that the accident is an unpardonable criminal act remains unchanged, and those responsible for it can never evade their responsibility for the crime,” said the Central Military Commission. The manager of the shipyard was immediately summoned by police as they set out to investigate the incident and detain potentially culpable individuals.

KCNA blamed "inexperienced command and operational carelessness." The outlet reported that the destroyer's starboard hull was scratched, and water entered the stern section. KCNA estimated it will take two or three days to put the ship upright, and upwards of 10 days to repair the side.

While the official line is that the damage was "not serious," outside observers have major doubts. Given the entrance of water, "The propulsion systems and electronic components are likely beyond repair,” a naval construction expert told South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo. Another expert said the ship's recovery would be technically demanding to the point Kim may have to ask Russia for help: “They would need to push the vessel fully into the sea and raise it using cranes and a barge—equipment North Korea likely doesn’t possess.”

Four days from disaster: The intact destroyer as it appeared on Sunday (Maxar Technologies - Agence France-Presse via New York Times)

Kim has put a high priority on upgrading North Korea's nuclear and conventional arsenal, to include building new warships to phase out aging Soviet-era vessels. Last month, he attended the launch of the largest warship the country has ever produced -- a 5,000-ton destroyer that successfully slid down a slipway in the western port city of Nampo. Thursday's launch featured a second destroyer of the same proportion -- but now it's laying on its side in the water, according to South Korea's military.

The country’s navy mainly consists of smaller vessels for coastal defense. The new destroyers were designed to extend the nation’s firepower in the Yellow Sea to the west and in eastern waters leading to Japan. The vessels can launch guided missiles and boast an air defense system that include the Russian Pantsir-M. -- Bloomberg

With Kim's declaration that the failure is a "political issue" that damaged the prestige of the state, capital punishment is surely on the table -- and Kim has a rich history of dealing out death to subordinates. Last year, in the wake of vast flooding and landslides that killed some 4,000 people, Kim reportedly ordered the execution of dozens of officials for failing to prevent the calamity -- hitting them with charges of corruption and dereliction of duty. “It has been determined that 20 to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month,” an unnamed official told South Korea's TV Chosun.

After flooding killed 4,000 North Koreans last summer, Kim reportedly executed dozens of officials for failing to prevent the disaster

While these reports are always difficult to verify, here's a sampling of other reported executions of officials who've disappointed Kim: