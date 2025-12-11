Criminalizing Bible Verses? Canadian Lawmakers Target Religious Expression With Proposed 'Hate Speech' Amendment

In a move that should alarm anyone who is pro-free speech, members of Canada’s Liberal Party have capitulated to pressure from Quebec’s ultra-secular separatist party by voting to strip away a longstanding religious exemption from the country's hate-speech laws as part of the draconian Bill C-9, also known as the so-called Combating Hate Act.

Clergy stand outside of the Martyrs' Shrine in Ontario, Canada

Canada’s Criminal Code has long shielded good-faith religious expression with a clear exemption that speech is not hate propaganda “if, in good faith, the person expressed or attempted to establish by an argument an opinion on a religious subject or an opinion based on a belief in a religious text.”

On Tuesday evening, that protection was casually deleted at the Bloc Québécois insistence.

CBC has the details on what happened next:

Progress appeared to stall after an initial committee meeting to go over the bill was abruptly cancelled last week. Three sources speaking to CBC News said the bill was held up because Justice Minister Sean Fraser’s office brokered the deal with the Bloc without getting buy-in from the Prime Minister’s Office. Tuesday's meeting was scheduled last-minute after last week's cancellation. The Bloc has long sought to remove the religious exemption, saying religion could be used as a cover for promoting hate, such as homophobia and antisemitism. Blanchet said his party would not support the bill without the amendment.

Conservatives immediately sounded the alarm. Canadian Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre warned on X that the amendment would “criminalize sections of the Bible, Qur’an, Torah and other sacred texts.”

Liberal-Bloc amendments to C-9 will criminalize sections of the Bible, Quran, Torah, and other sacred texts.



Conservatives will oppose this latest Liberal assault on freedom of expression and religion.



Sign here. Defend religious freedom. Keep Liberal thought police out of your… pic.twitter.com/WJXqUcMC8q — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 1, 2025

At Tuesday’s meeting, Conservative MP Andrew Lawton accused the Liberals and Bloc of mounting “a full-scale assault on religious freedom.” When the amendment passed anyway, Conservative members filibustered, forcing an adjournment before clause-by-clause study could be completed.

🚨 FULL ASSAULT ON RELIGION 🚨



After 8 hours inside the Justice Committee, Liberals and the Bloc pushed an amendment that moves Canada toward criminalizing religious belief itself, regardless of faith.



This is the red line.



Full Video Below pic.twitter.com/FINeo9S8re — Northern Perspective (@NorthrnPrspectv) December 10, 2025

Canada’s Justice Minister Fraser, scrambling to contain the fallout, claimed the change “will not criminalize faith” and “in no way, shape or form prevent a religious leader from reading their religious texts.” Freedom of religion remains a Charter right, Fraser said—as if repeating the obvious somehow negates the chilling effect of removing an explicit statutory shield.

Fraser went on to argue that the exemption is “redundant” and that the government knows of no case in which it has ever led to an acquittal. One struggles to recall the last time the Carney government boasted about making a law stricter because the existing one had never actually been needed as a defense.

Sheila Gunn Reid of Rebel News summed up her opposition to the bill perfectly.

"Never forget: during COVID, this same political establishment jailed pastors for the “crime” of holding worship services. If they were willing to imprison pastors for preaching, what do you think they’ll do with new Criminal Code powers aimed explicitly at “religiously motivated” speech? They’ve done it before. They’ll do it again," she wrote. "Bill C-9 is not a hate-speech bill. It is a power-seizing bill. It is a faith-targeting bill. It is a censorship bill. And it must be defeated. If you value free speech, free worship, free thought — now is the time to speak."

Bill C-9 isn't law yet as it still requires third reading in the House and passage through the Senate.