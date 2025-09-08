'Critically Uneducated': Russia, China Mock EU's Kaja Kallas After Bizarre Commentary

European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is being widely mocked after a clip of her latest remarks on Russia and China went viral starting last week.

While speaking at an event hosted by the EU Institute for Security Studies, Kallas presented some strange analysis claiming that Russians are strong in social sciences but weak in tech, and that the Chinese are the reverse. The comments lacked explanation or nuance, and came off as utterly simplistic and based merely on overly broad stereotypes in her mind.

"Chinese are very good at technology but they are not that good in social sciences," Kallas said. "The Russians… are not good at technology at all, but super good in social sciences."

Kaja Kallas: “Chinese = good at tech, bad at social sciences. Russians = bad at tech, brilliant at social sciences.”



Thank you for this groundbreaking PhD thesis. Next week: why cats are good at climbing trees but not so good at economics. pic.twitter.com/PEoVXvKf0h — Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) September 6, 2025

She's also being called out for her reflections on the Soviet Union and China in World War 2. Her comments were a response to President Xi's massive military parade in Beijing.

Kallas, who is from Estonia, of course very much hates Russia and so does not want to give credit to Moscow's immense role in WWII against the Nazis. She dismissed the Russians and China's role in defeating the axis powers.

She had said the following which has additionally angered both countries:

I was at the ASEAN summit, and something seemed interesting to me. Russia turned to China and said: "We, Russia and China, fought together in The Second World War, we won the Second World War, we defeated Nazism together. And I thought, "Okay, this is something new. If you know a little history, then a lot of questions immediately arise in your head. But you know, today people read and remember history less and less, so, unfortunately, many people believe in such narratives."

This is extraordinarily embarrassing: pic.twitter.com/Kl3Uttf90I



Kaja Kallas, the EU Foreign Policy head, doesn't even seem to be aware that Russia and China were among the winners of WW2.



Immensely ironically, she dismisses it as "something new" and propaganda for people who… — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) September 4, 2025

On Sunday the Russian foreign ministry blasted her analysis, calling Kallas "critically uneducated". Specifically on her labeling Russian and Chinese societies, the FM spokesperson said--

“On the same note, China would not be able to govern a billion citizens without being strong in social sciences,” Zakharova wrote. “Kallas is critically uneducated.”

China's foreign ministry has also responded, saying, "The statement made by the relevant EU official is full of ideological bias and lacks basic historical common sense, and blatantly stokes rivalry and confrontation. This is disrespectful to the history of WW2 and undermines the EU's own interests. It's preposterous and irresponsible."

One China commentator, Arnaud Bertrand, concluded: "It takes a lot for China to officially call a senior foreign leader an idiot but that's what they essentially just did."

