Cuban Border Guards Kill Four People On American Speedboat

The Cuban Embassy's official X account reported that a Florida-registered speedboat illegally entered Cuban territorial waters. This prompted a maritime unit of Cuban border guards to intercept the vessel, after which a firefight erupted, leaving four people aboard the speedboat dead and six injured.

"The vessel, registered in Florida, United States, with registration number FL7726SH, approached to within 1 nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo municipality, Villa Clara province," Cuba's embassy wrote on X, citing a note from the Ministry of the Interior.

The incident took place on Cuba's north coast, near Cayo Falcones and the Corralillo area, along the edge of Santa Clara Bay.

The embassy included more details:

When a surface unit of the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, carrying five service members, approached the vessel for identification, the crew of the violating speedboat opened fire on the Cuban personnel, resulting in the injury of the commander of the Cuban vessel. As a consequence of the confrontation, as of the time of this report, four aggressors on the foreign vessel were killed and six were injured. The injured individuals were evacuated and received medical assistance. In the face of current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its determination to protect its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar of the Cuban state in safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring stability in the region.

What armed men aboard the Florida-registered speedboat were doing inside Cuban territorial waters remains a very open question at the moment.

*Developing...