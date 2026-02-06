Cuba Ready To Negotiate With Trump, But Urges Dialing Down Of Pressure

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has offered to enter negotiations with Washington, but has made clear that this must happen "without pressure" - at a moment the Trump administration is seeking to economically strangle Cuba - even going so far as to openly tout the desire to see regime change.

"Cuba is willing to engage in dialogue with the United States," the Cuban leader announced Thursday. He made clear this can be a "dialogue on any topic... but without pressure or precondition."

via Associated Press

But his key caveat is that for dialogue to take place, it must happen "from a position of equals, with respect for our sovereignty, our independence and our self-determination" and without "interference in our internal affairs."

Díaz-Canel added that Cuba has long been subjected to "intense media campaigns of slander, hatred, and psychological warfare."

President Trump has been seeking to end oil imports to Cuba, and after the Maduro overthrow, this has become a real possibility, given that the United States can now demand that the interim government in Caracas end its oil exports to Havana. Venezuela has always been Cuba's number one supplier.

Mexico too has recently halted oil sales to Cuba so that it can avoid coming under a White House pressure campaign.

But there's still a lifeline: "Russian oil has been supplied to Cuba on numerous occasions in recent years. We expect this practice to continue," Moscow's ambassador to Cuba, Viktor Koronelli, has explained.

In the background, Cuban immigrants in the US dread the possibility of being sent back to Cuba, especially with its economy in a sanctions-induced tailspin:

“It’s been brutal,” said Estévez. “Imagine Dylan hugging his phone every night when he sees his dad. I wouldn’t wish this on any mother.” As the US government heaps pressure on Cuba, cutting off access to its oil shipments, Donald Trump has framed the campaign as an effort to make the island safe for Cuban Americans. “A lot of people that live in our country are treated very badly by Cuba,” Trump said recently. “They all voted for me, and we want them to be treated well. We’d like to be able to have them go back to a home in their country, where they haven’t seen their family, their country for many, many decades.”

Last weekend, Trump said "We’re starting to talk to Cuba" and explained his view that "It doesn’t have to be a humanitarian crisis. I think they probably would come to us and want to make a deal. So Cuba would be free again."

But there's some clear regime change activity happening behind the scenes, with The Wall Street Journal reporting last week that the White House is "searching for Cuban government insiders who can help cut a deal to push out the Communist regime by the end of the year."