Danish People's Party Manifesto Calls For Mass Repatriations, Hijab Ban, & Halal Tax

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

The Danish People’s Party (DF) has set out one of the most hardline immigration platforms in Europe ahead of a general election expected next year, pledging mass repatriations, sweeping citizenship reviews, bans on Islamic practices, and a fundamental reversal of four decades of immigration policy.

In a detailed manifesto published this month, the party declares that Denmark must “remain Danish” and warns that mass immigration from the Middle East and North Africa has brought crime, parallel societies, and cultural change.

DF argues that immigration from countries such as Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia has caused “the largest demographic change in Danish history” and is responsible for “ghettoization, ethnic conflicts, radicalization, clan culture, honor-related crimes, social control, persecution of Jews and sexual minorities, infiltration of public authorities, Islamic censorship and gender segregation.”

“Immigration from the Middle East and North Africa in particular brings a lot of crime and is fundamentally changing our country,” the manifesto states. “If you do not want to adopt Danish culture and Danish values, the Danish People’s Party will work to ensure that you stay somewhere else.”

The party says the proportion of people with a non-Western background has risen from 1 percent in 1980 to 10.1 percent today, with more than 500,000 people of non-Western origin now living in Denmark. It argues that Danish culture is “being replaced by Islamic culture” in several areas and says “Middle Eastern conditions must be pushed back so that everyone in the country can feel at home.”

The manifesto goes far beyond existing policy, calling for a comprehensive “immigration” program to send back those “who should never have been here in the first place.” Proposals include a review of all citizenships granted in the past 20 years and reconfirmation of those granted in the last eight through new language and citizenship tests, with those failing to pass losing their citizenship. Citizenship would also be revoked for anyone convicted of a crime, and Denmark would seek to withdraw from or amend international conventions, such as the Convention on the Status of Stateless Persons, that limit such measures.

The party also wants permanent and strengthened border controls, the withholding of development aid from countries that refuse to accept deported nationals, and the imposition of economic sanctions on such states. Migrants who accept repatriation support would be banned from re-entering the country, and DF proposes establishing a dedicated Ministry of Repatriation to oversee policy.

In domestic policy, DF calls for a ban or heavy tax on halal products, a prohibition on foreign funding of mosques and religious associations, and the withdrawal of state recognition for Islamic religious communities. It also wants to ban the Islamic call to prayer, prohibit the wearing of the hijab in public institutions, close Muslim independent schools, abolish permanent residence permits except for people of Danish descent, and deport foreign nationals listed by police as gang affiliates.

Party leader Morten Messerschmidt has sharpened his rhetoric in recent weeks, calling for sweeping repatriation policies and accusing Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of presiding over what he calls “the great immigration failure.”

“We must have Denmark back. A Denmark where there are no scarves in schools. Where Danish is spoken in nursing homes. Where the Danes are masters of their own house again,” Messerschmidt posted on social media last week.

“The most important issue of all is the issue of repatriations. That is why we need a remigration policy.”

In another statement shared online, he said: “REMIGRATION AND HOME SHIPMENTS NOW! Since Mette Frederiksen became Prime Minister, Islamic mass immigration has increased by a staggering 124 percent. In fact, she has allowed as many as 40,000 Islamic foreigners into our country since she came to power in 2019.”

DF has seen a sharp rise in support over the past six months. After polling around 5 percent in May, the party now averages around 9 percent in most surveys and reached as high as 12 percent in a recent Epinion poll — a level that would make it the joint second-largest party in the Folketing alongside the Green Left (SF).

The governing Social Democrats of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen remain ahead of their rivals, polling at around 20 percent, but their support has slipped by three to four points since the spring.

A general election is required to be held in Denmark no later than the end of October next year.

