Dave Smith vs Alex Berenson On Israel Tonight, Live

Tonight at 7:00 PM ET, ZeroHedge presents a heated debate between Dave Smith and Alex Berenson, tackling one of the most polarizing topics in global affairs: Israel and Gaza.

Their back-and-forth has gone viral on X - with Smith accusing Berenson of avoiding direct confrontation, and Berenson accusing Smith of oversimplifying a deeply complex situation. So tonight, they're taking it to the next level.

I’ve never made anyone spiral this bad BEFORE a debate.



No, Alex the topic is not Holocaust denial. It’s your public accusation that I am a Holocaust denier. I can’t wait to watch you squirm, as you try to defend that.



7pm ET tonight! https://t.co/MdV96gOnZG — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) August 1, 2025

Dave Smith, host of Part of the Problem, has been an outspoken critic of Israeli policy in Gaza, calling it a humanitarian disaster and accusing Israel of unjustified aggression and collective punishment. He argues that true libertarian values require consistent opposition to state violence, no matter the flag.

Alex Berenson, former New York Times journalist turned independent commentator, has pushed back hard on this narrative - defending Israel’s right to self-defense, criticizing Hamas, and accusing some of Smith’s rhetoric of echoing antisemitic tropes. He rejects claims of genocide and sees many of the criticisms as detached from historical and military context.

This is simple: you said you would answer a question. You won't.



You are VERY good at denying the Holocaust was what it was, and I can now see you know exactly what you're doing.



I won't guess at your reasons for doing so. But I'm glad I made you pick a side, as you have. https://t.co/KgXvY1ojJT — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 28, 2025

