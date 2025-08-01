print-icon
print-icon

Dave Smith vs Alex Berenson On Israel Tonight, Live

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Tonight at 7:00 PM ET, ZeroHedge presents a heated debate between Dave Smith and Alex Berenson, tackling one of the most polarizing topics in global affairs: Israel and Gaza.

Their back-and-forth has gone viral on X - with Smith accusing Berenson of avoiding direct confrontation, and Berenson accusing Smith of oversimplifying a deeply complex situation. So tonight, they're taking it to the next level. 

Dave Smith, host of Part of the Problem, has been an outspoken critic of Israeli policy in Gaza, calling it a humanitarian disaster and accusing Israel of unjustified aggression and collective punishment. He argues that true libertarian values require consistent opposition to state violence, no matter the flag.

Alex Berenson, former New York Times journalist turned independent commentator, has pushed back hard on this narrative - defending Israel’s right to self-defense, criticizing Hamas, and accusing some of Smith’s rhetoric of echoing antisemitic tropes. He rejects claims of genocide and sees many of the criticisms as detached from historical and military context.

**Stream it live at 7PM ET on ZeroHedge home and X.** 

Secure your wealth against inflation with JM Bullion.
BUY GOLD AND SILVER TODAYarrow
Loading recommendations...