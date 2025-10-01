DEA Arrests 670, Seizes Nearly 77,000 Kilograms Of Drugs In Operation Targeting Notorious Cartel

Authored by Travis Gillmore via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

WASHINGTON—The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested 670 individuals and seized nearly 77,000 kilograms of narcotics during a five-day operation targeting a Mexican drug trafficking organization, according to an agency statement on Sept. 29.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized nearly 77,000 kilograms of illegal drugs during a weeklong operation targeting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the agency announced on Sept. 29, 2025. Courtesy of Drug Enforcement Agency

Agents sought to dismantle the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, designated as a foreign terrorist organization in February with an executive order from President Donald Trump for its role in orchestrating illegal drug distribution.

“Let this serve as a warning: DEA will not relent,” agency administrator Terrance Cole said in a statement.

“Every arrest, every seizure, and every dollar stripped from [the cartel] represents lives saved and communities protected. This focused operation is only the beginning—we will carry this fight forward together until this threat is defeated.”

The cartel operates across the globe in at least 40 countries, with tens of thousands of individuals helping produce, manufacture, and distribute dangerous narcotics, according to the DEA.

Cole said the operation, which ran from Sept. 22 through Sept. 26, involved collaboration between DEA agents in 23 domestic and seven foreign divisions, a Department of Homeland Security Task Force, other federal agencies, and state and local law enforcement partners.

Investigations led to the seizure of nearly 100 kilograms of fentanyl—enough to kill about 50 million people, by the agency’s calculations.

More than 1.1 million counterfeit pills were seized, along with more than 6,000 kilograms of methamphetamine, almost 23,000 kilograms of cocaine, and 33 kilograms of heroin.

Photos from the agency’s Atlanta office show tables piled high with confiscated packages filled with seized narcotics. Another image shows roughly 300,000 counterfeit pills, pressed in a variety of colors, seized in New York.

Approximately $19 million in cash and currency was recovered, and the agency estimated the value of assets impounded at nearly $30 million.

Also confiscated were 244 firearms, officials said.

Hundreds of cartel members and associates were detained, but the group’s leaders have eluded capture.

The U.S. Department of State is offering a $15 million reward for information that leads to the apprehension of co-founder Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho.

Oseguera Cervantes was indicted in the United States in 2017, and again subsequently on multiple occasions, for conspiracy to commit drug trafficking crimes.

According to the State Department, he has also allegedly been involved in assassination attempts on Mexican government officials.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents display approximately 300,000 counterfeit pills seized in an operation targeting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in September 2025. Courtesy/Drug Enforcement Administration

Among other groups that have been designated foreign terrorist organizations by the federal government are the Noreste cartel—previously known as Las Zetas—the Sinaloa cartel, Tren de Aragua, and Mara Salvatrucha, better known as MS-13.

The terrorist designations “expose and isolate” suspects and provide law enforcement with more leverage to investigate and disrupt transnational criminal networks, according to the State Department.