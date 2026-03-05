print-icon
print-icon

Debate: What Should Trump Do Now In Iran?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Tonight at 7pm ET on the ZH homepage, we host a debate on the ongoing war with Iran.

Joining the discussion:

  • Curt Mills, executive director of The American Conservative, the magazine founded by Pat Buchanan and a prominent voice for the original America First right.
  • Max Abrahms, Northeastern University professor and widely cited scholar on terrorism and international security.

Moderating the discussion is Bret Weinstein, evolutionary biologist and Dark Horse host.

Mills follows in Buchanan’s footsteps, who was early to sound the alarm about the United States being dragged into “Israel’s war”:

While Mills sees Israel as the largest thorn in the side of America and the chief cause behind Trump’s abandonment of his pro-peace promise, Abrahms sees Turkey as the “most annoying country for US national security goals in the Middle East”:

Abrahms is a staunch zionist though not nearly as radical as Senator Lindsey Graham (who is already advocating for Trump to bomb Lebanon). While broadly supportive of the stated goals of weakening Iran’s missiles and navy, Abrahms recognizes that regime change is too ambitious:

Tune in tonight at 7pm ET here on the ZH home or X feed.

Loading recommendations...