Debate: What Should Trump Do Now In Iran?

Tonight at 7pm ET on the ZH homepage, we host a debate on the ongoing war with Iran.

Joining the discussion:

Curt Mills , executive director of The American Conservative, the magazine founded by Pat Buchanan and a prominent voice for the original America First right.



, executive director of The American Conservative, the magazine and a prominent voice for the original America First right. Max Abrahms, Northeastern University professor and widely cited scholar on terrorism and international security.

Moderating the discussion is Bret Weinstein, evolutionary biologist and Dark Horse host.

Mills follows in Buchanan’s footsteps, who was early to sound the alarm about the United States being dragged into “Israel’s war”:

American Conservative co-founder Pat Buchanan has warned against conflict with Iran for decades:



"The Neocons want the United States to fight Israel’s war against Iran. And the Israelis want us to fight Iran as well. But it’s not in the interest of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/8o1XRGlTFt — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 1, 2026

While Mills sees Israel as the largest thorn in the side of America and the chief cause behind Trump’s abandonment of his pro-peace promise, Abrahms sees Turkey as the “most annoying country for US national security goals in the Middle East”:

Turkey is the most annoying country for US national security goals in the Middle East.



Remember, in Syria, the role Turkey played creating the Islamic State caliphate. Turkey allowed all the foreign fighters into Syria. It also supported Al Qaeda-laced “rebels” who refused to… — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) March 4, 2026

Abrahms is a staunch zionist though not nearly as radical as Senator Lindsey Graham (who is already advocating for Trump to bomb Lebanon). While broadly supportive of the stated goals of weakening Iran’s missiles and navy, Abrahms recognizes that regime change is too ambitious:

The success of the Venezuela operation gave Trump a false sense of confidence about regime change with Iran. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) March 5, 2026

Tune in tonight at 7pm ET here on the ZH home or X feed.

