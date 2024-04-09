Decline Of The EU Center, Pro-Russia Candidate Elected President Of Slovakia

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Peter Pellegrini, a pro-Russia candidate is elected President of Slovakia. Prime Minister Robert Fico is also pro-Russia. The EU further splinters.

Pellegrini Wins Slovak Presidential Election

Reuters reports Pellegrini Wins Slovak Presidential Election in Boost for Pro-Russian PM Fico

Slovak nationalist-left government candidate Peter Pellegrini won the country’s presidential election on Saturday, cementing the grip of pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico over the country. Fico, who took power for the fourth time last October, has turned the country’s foreign policy to more pro-Russian views and initiated reforms of criminal law and the media, which have raised concerns over weakening the rule of law. Slovak presidents do not have many executive powers, but can veto laws or challenge them in the constitutional court. They nominate constitutional court judges, who may become important in political strife over the fate of Fico’s reforms, which would dramatically ease punishments for corruption. Pellegrini, 48, said his victory meant the government would have support in its aims, and not face an “opposition, opportunistic power centre” in reference to outgoing liberal president Zuzana Caputova. The independent Korcok, 60, was Slovakia’s envoy to the EU and later ambassador to the U.S., before taking the foreign affairs portfolio in centre-right governments in 2021-2022. At the time, Slovakia was a staunch ally of Ukraine, providing it with air defence and fighter jets. Pellegrini has portrayed Korcok as a warmonger for his support for arming Ukraine and suggested he could take Slovak troops into the war in the neighbouring country, which Korcok denied.

EU Parliament Polls in France

Decline of the EU Center

The EU is increasingly fragmented over Ukraine, agricultural policy, and energy policy. There is no chance that the EU increases its push towards EVs.

The European parliament elections are in June and the centrists rate to take some huge losses, especially in France, but all across Europe.

The EU is increasingly dysfunctional. Rules make it near impossible to implement any major changes on the Euro, trade policy, and fiscal policy rules, areas that require unanimity to make changes.

In areas where countries can decide individual actions such as support for Ukraine, Slovokia now firmly joins Germany and Hungary in a pro-Russia stance.

Hungarian Leader Victor Orban Congratulates Pellengrini

My heartfelt congratulations to @PellegriniP_ on his overwhelming victory at the Slovak presidential elections. A big win for the people of 🇸🇰 and a big win for the advocates of #peace all around Europe! Blahoželáme, pán prezident! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) April 7, 2024

Macron is increasingly isolated in France for wanting to stand up to Putin. That will hurt him the parliamentary elections.

European Council President Calls on Europe to Switch to a War Economy

On March 21, I reported European Council President Calls on Europe to Switch to a War

As a way to create jobs, EC President Charles Michel promotes a war economy. Where that would lead is obvious. Solidarity With Ukraine Solidarity with Ukraine is drying up everywhere. Support is “so deep” that in the EU it died over wheat. Seriously. It’s not just Poland. Farmers across the EU are hopping mad over Ukrainian wheat and corn.

Fortunately, Michel’s call is going nowhere for two reasons.

The first is support for Ukraine is waning. The second and more important is fiscal rules would prevent it.

And it’s impossible to change the fiscal rules.

Expect a Financial Crisis in Europe With France at the Epicenter

The EU never enforced its Growth and Stability Pact or Maastricht Treaty rules. The crisis is coming to a head with France and Italy in the spotlight. The first casualty will be Green policy.

Image composite by Mish from the European Commission Compliance Tracker

For discussion, please see Expect a Financial Crisis in Europe With France at the Epicenter

Ukraine Won’t Win the War, It’s Time for a New Strategy

On March 16, I noted Ukraine Won’t Win the War, It’s Time for a New Strategy

Support for Ukraine is waning in the US and has totally dried up in Germany. French president Emmanuel Macron is making a symbolic last stand but it’s more likely to backfire than help Ukraine.

In Germany, SPD, the lead party in the ruling coalition, openly supports a partition of Ukraine.

In the US, Biden is making a big push for Ukraine with no stated goals or endgame.

It will be interesting to see what concoction Speaker Mike Johnson come up with, but more money will do nothing but prolong the war.

Why is this our battle anyway when Europe increasingly does not give a damn? Don’t we have enough problems here on our own border?