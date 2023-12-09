The Deep State Agenda Is "Controlled Demolition Of America": Alex Newman

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Award-winning journalist Alex Newman, author of the popular book “Deep State,” says there is a not-so-secret plan to destroy everything in America and everything it stands for.

Newman contends it is the only way for evil globalists to have the tyrannical New World Order they dream of.

The evil destroyers of freedom and liberty around the world will be talking about the demise of America at the globalist COP28 conference in Dubai, UAE this week. Newman explains,

“This is all part of the agenda. What we are watching now is the deliberate destruction of the American middle-class and the deliberate destruction of the American economy. Ultimately, if these evil doers get their way, it will result in the deliberate destruction of the United States of America. We are talking about the controlled demolition of our economy, our military might and everything we hold dear. This has been known at the highest levels of government for a long time... During the Trump Administration, they had Rich Higgens on the National Security Counsel, and he put together the ‘Higgens Memo.’ People should read this. He talked about the global alliance of globalists, communists, socialists and Islamists who are all working in unison for the goal of destroying the United States of America. This is not just as a nation, says Higgens, but even as an ideal. They want to shift global power over to China and over to the United Nations to gradually and then suddenly destroy the United States. They don’t just want to destroy this country, they also want to destroy the ideas and principles it is founded upon because it is simply not compatible with this one world system they want. George Soros told us what the New World Order was going to look like 10 years ago. He told the Financial Times that China needed to own the New World Order in the same way the United States owns the current one.”

Newman says Donald Trump is not part of the New World Order, and he dismantled much of it during his Presidency.

Newman says,

“Donald Trump is the first President in a century who did not go to this weird club of elitists such as Bohemian Grove. He never went to Bilderberg. He was never involved with the Council on Foreign Relations. Trump did not participate in the Trilateral Commission. He was not recruited in the ‘Scull and Bones’ at Yale like John Kerry, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. He was just not part of the club... Trump was not controlled by these people. They were able to manipulate him on some key things like the CV19 shots and the MCA, but ultimately, they did not feel like they could control him. He was an outsider. This is why they are absolutely petrified of him coming back now.”

The news is not all bad as Newman says he is seeing a huge backlash from all sectors to the New World Order agenda. Newman explains,

“There is an enormous backlash building. Just go out and talk to regular people. Turn off the boob tube, and this is not even propaganda, it is psychological terrorism. Turn it off and talk to real people... What you will find is normal people who can’t tell you about the Bohemian Grove, the Council on Foreign Relations or the climate scam, but they can tell you ‘we are being lied to.’ Life is getting increasingly difficult. My spouse and I are both working with two jobs, and we still can’t make ends meet. We can’t pay the mortgage. Food costs are going up. They know that this is not normal. They know that we have a uniparty with Kevin McCarthy who showed up at the Bohemian Grove just before he was ousted as Speaker of the House. You have an incredible awareness from people that we are being looted, robbed, deceived and that our country is being betrayed. You don’t have to watch the fake media to be aware of all those things. I am encouraged by the awareness of people and the polling data that virtually nobody believes the media.”

There is much more in the 40-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with hard-hitting journalist Alex Newman, founder of LibertySentinel.org and author of the book “Deep State” that explains it all for 12.02.23.

