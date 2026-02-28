Defiant Iranian FM Says Regime Change Will Be 'Mission Impossible'

There have been more US and Israeli strikes on Tehran into the afternoon and evening hours local time, suggesting that the aerial operation will be sustained, at least for the time being.

There have been rumors flying all day that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed, which Iranian officials have firmly denied. Many analysts believe that full regime change in Iran cannot happen unless there are US forces on the ground, and this prospect would be immensely unpopular among the American public.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Saturday remarks to NBC has said the Ayatollah is alive "as far as I know". But he took it a step further in declaring that changing the Iranian government is "mission impossible".

"You cannot do regime change while millions of people are supporting the so called regime," he said.

The top diplomat underscored that millions of government supporters took to the streets upon the recent anniversary of the 1979 revolution.

Like in Syria before under Assad, Western mainstream media almost never gives coverage to such 'pro-regime' demonstrations, as it would add too much complexity to the dominant Western narrative.

The Western MSM likes to manufacture a simplistic 'goodies' vs 'baddies' narrative when it comes to 'rogue states' - especially in the Middle East, and will never let careful, layered, historical analysis get in the way.

"Yes, there are also people who are complaining, but they are strong supporters of the regime," Araghchi said. "And then we have a very well established political structure."

As for whether the Ayatollah will survive a purely air war, the chances are good. Since the June war especially, the Iranians have had ample time for wartime contingency operations.

It's likely none but Khamenei's tightest circle knows where he is, as he commands the IRGC from a hidden underground bunker somewhere.

Iran is a nation of over 90 million people, and the size of half the European continent, or up to one-third of the continental United States land mass. The Ayatollah could be anywhere.

Two top commanders have been confirmed killed: Iran's defense minister and the head of the IRCG forces. But like with prior instances, these positions will be quickly filled.