Defiant Mojtaba Khamenei: Gulf's Future Will Be "Without US Presence," Vows To Protect Nuclear Program At All Costs

Summary

Not giving up nuclear program : Iran will "guard" its "advanced technologies" like it does its own borders, Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written speech read aloud by state TV . It will “secure the Persian Gulf region and dismantle the hostile enemy’s exploitation of this waterway."

US military t eases cutting-edge, not yet tested in battle, hypersonic missiles for Mideast region as CENTCOM head set to brief Trump on further military options at White House .

Brent crude for June delivery reached as much as $126 a barrel in trading on Thursday, before easing to $114 - as oil prices have surge to their highest levels since 2022 as Trump mulls a military-enforced Iran blockade extension.

US x Iran permanent peace deal by June 30, 2026?

Yes 34% · No 67%

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Khamenei: Protect Nuclear Program, Gulf Region Will Have Future Without America

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has never released video or voice messages, and he's still not been seen or even photographed since the war's start, and is believed to be severely injured and recovering. State TV on Thursday read aloud his written speech, which struck a defiant tone, declaring that the only place Americans belonged in the Persian Gulf is "at the bottom of its waters" and that a "new chapter" was being written for the whole region. State media cited security as the reason for having to read aloud his statement.

Khamenei says Iran will closely guard and protect its nuclear and missile capabilities, a clear and direct rejection of President Trump's demand to hand over enriched uranium as the basis for a deal. Iranians will cling to the country's nuclear and missile capabilities "as their national capital and will guard them like water, land and air borders," Khamenei said.

"By God’s help and power, the bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be a future without America, one serving the progress, comfort and prosperity of its people," Khamenei continued. "We and our neighbors across the waters of the Persian Gulf and the (Gulf) of Oman share a common destiny. Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometers away to act with greed and malice there have no place in it - except at the bottom of its waters." He also vowed Iran's forces will "secure the Persian Gulf region and dismantle the hostile enemy's exploitation of this waterway."

via Anadolu Agency

US Teases Hypersonic Missiles, CENTCOM to Brief Trump

As we detailed Wednesday night, United States Central Command has requested deployment of the Army’s long-delayed hypersonic Dark Eagle to the Middle East for potential use against Iran, seeking a longer-range capability to strike ballistic missile launchers deep inside the country, Bloomberg first reported. If approved, the move would mark the first deployment of the hypersonic system, which remains behind schedule and has not been declared fully operational, even as Russia and China have already long ago fielded their own versions.

The Pentagon has claimed time and again of late that it has local air superiority, meaning that in some parts of Iran its aircraft can operate without facing much of a threat. And yet dozens of MQ-9 aircraft, plus several crewed fighters, have been downed, showing that other parts of Iran’s airspace remain dangerous.

The Bloomberg report hit just as Axios rehashed an earlier report, according to which President Trump will receive a briefing on new plans for potential military action in Iran on Thursday from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper. The briefing signals that "Trump is seriously considering resuming major combat operations either to try to break the logjam in negotiations or to deliver a final blow before ending the war."

Meanwhile the Iranian side has been claiming dozens of its vessels have breached the US naval blockade, which the Pentagon has been denying. Others say that while some ships have traversed the strait, they have not actually fully crossed the blockade.

Fifty two Iranian vessels have crossed a US-imposed blockade of Iranian waters within a 72-hour period...

https://t.co/mZrwK5qijI — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) April 29, 2026

IAEA Chief on Global Energy Crisis, Oil

The head of the International Energy Agency (IAEA) has emphasized in new remarks that the world is facing its biggest energy crisis in history due to the war. "The oil markets and gas markets are going through big difficulties. When I looked last time, the oil price was over $120 which is putting a lot of pressure on many countries," executive director Fatih Birol said at a conference in Paris. "Our world is facing a major economic and energy challenge."

Indeed, benchmark Brent crude for June delivery reached as much as $126 a barrel in trading on Thursday, before easing to $114 - as oil prices have surge to their highest levels since 2022 as Trump mulls a military-enforced Iran blockade extension.

Iranian leadership in the meantime continues to troll the US over rising oil and gas prices, using its significant geographic leverage over global markets...

3 days in, no well exploded.We could extend to 30 and livestream the well here.

That was the kind of junk advice the US admin gets from people like Bessent who also push the blockade theory and cranked oil up to $120+. Next stop:140. The issue isn't the theory, it's the mindset. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 29, 2026

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via Newsquawk