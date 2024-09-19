Delta Halts Flights Between New York & Tel Aviv Through Year's End

Delta Air Lines is the latest international carrier to extend its cancelation of flights to Israel, amid the growing war in Israel's north with Hezbollah.

Delta announced Thursday it is pausing all flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv through December 31, citing escalating security concerns. This extends a prior pause which was set to end on September 30. IDF operations are approaching the one year mark in Gaza, while Israel's war cabinet has approved fresh offensive operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Starting a month ago United Airlines removed all flights to Israel from its booking and scheduling system. "Our flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended – we look forward to resuming flights as soon as it’s safe for our customers and crew," it said early August.

Some European airlines have actually recently resumed operations to Israel. That current a total of three major US companies have halted their service to Tel Aviv has angered Israeli officials and pro-Israel pundits:

The refusal by the top three US airlines to fly to Israel since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack has sent fares soaring for flights to Tel Aviv — and has essentially led to an economic boycott that benefits its sworn enemy Iran, critics charged. Delta, United and American have upheld a nearly yearlong suspension of direct flights to Israel in the wake of the Hamas massacre, leaving national carrier El Al as the only airline offering non-stop service. Prices, however, have increased nearly threefold. “The American carriers are playing into Iran’s game,” Eyal Hulata, who served as national security adviser to two Israeli prime ministers, told Bari Weiss’ online media outlet The Free Press.

Delta and other have warned of cancelations on a rolling bases, and have urged customers to be flexible, while offering travel vouchers in place of canceled flights.

An Israeli publication has offered the following list of carriers who previously canceled service to Tel Aviv as follows...

(This item is up-to-date as of September 12, 2024).