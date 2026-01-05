Denmark Freaks Out Over Possible 'Venezuela Playbook' In Greenland, Warns 'End Of NATO'

Following the Trump administration's military operation to forcibly remove Nicolas Maduro, the wife of Trump's deputy chief of staff triggered panic in Denmark and Europe after posting a picture of a map on X showing Greenland overlaid with the American flag with the caption "SOON."

Her post drew a response from Denmark's ambassador to the United States, Jesper Møller Sørensen, who wrote on X: "Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such. US security is also Greenland’s and Denmark’s security. Greenland is already part of NATO."

Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such. US security is also Greenland’s and Denmark’s security. Greenland is already part of NATO. The Kingdom of Denmark and the United States work… https://t.co/CboKnlKgJL — Jesper Møller Sørensen 🇩🇰 (@DKambUSA) January 4, 2026

Trump has been publicly mulling the purchase - or takeover - of Greenland since at least 2019, "with varying degrees of serious," despite repeated international pushback from Danish leaders.

On Sunday, Trump said the US needed Greenland "very badly" - renewing fears of a US invasion of the largely autonomous island that was a former Danish colony which still remains part of the Danish kingdom.

In response, Greenlandic prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen accused Trump of "completely and utterly unacceptable" rhetoric, adding "Enough is enough."

"Threats, pressure and talk of annexation have no place between friends," Nielsen said on Monday via social media. "That is not how you speak to a people who have shown responsibility, stability and loyalty time and again. Enough is enough. No more pressure. No more innuendo. No more fantasies about annexation."

He did say that Greenland was "open to dialogue" if it came through appropriate channels in accordance with international law, "not random and disrespectful posts on social media."

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that if Trump attacks Greenland, it would mean the end of the NATO alliance.

"I believe one should take the American president seriously when he says that he wants Greenland," he told Danish broadcaster TV2. "But I will also make it clear that if the US chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops, including NATO and thus the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War."

Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament, Aja Chemnitz - a representative of the Inuit Ataqatigiit party, said that while she doesn't believe invasion is imminent, Greenlanders should "prepare for the worst."

"We should hope for the best and prepare for the worst. That’s the way I see it right now. We are in a situation that is concerning," she told the Guardian, adding that Trump's latest remarks were "the worst and most serious" of his threats to Greenland, and marked a "new world order."

The EU is also in a panic, which on Monday said it would not stop defending the principle of territorial independence, particularly when it comes to another member of the 27-member bloc, the Guardian reports.

"The EU will continue to uphold the principles of national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders," said EU lead foreign policy spokesperson, Anitta Hipper. "These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them, all the more so if the territorial integrity of a member state of the European Union is questioned."

Meanwhile, British PM Kier Starmer said on Monday that he supports the autonomy of Greenland, and agrees that Trump should stop making threats.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday echoed the sentiment, saying that the NATO alliance - to which Denmark belongs - could discuss strengthening its protection of Greenland if needed.

Leaders in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden have also expressed support of Denmark, per Forbes.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One, Trump said "We’ll worry about Greenland in about two months," adding "Let's talk about Greenland in 20 days." Eh, ok.