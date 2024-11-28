Denmark Hit By 'Whole Country' Mobile Outage, Trains Halted 

While Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by chowing down on turkey and mashed potatoes (and, of course, gravy), Denmark has experienced a widespread telecommunications outage, disrupting cellphone service and bringing train networks to a grinding halt.

The German news website Der Spiegel reports that the TDC Net network suffered a nationwide outage on Thursday due to technical difficulties. The exact cause has yet to be disclosed.

🚨🇩🇰DENMARK’S BIGGEST TELECOM PROVIDER TDC SUFFERS MAJOR SERVICE OUTAGE



Thousands were unable to make calls, including to 112 emergency services.



A failed software update is suspected, prompting Funen Police to deploy extra patrols and advise residents to contact officers… pic.twitter.com/W3VfsFEIA5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 28, 2024

Reports of severe disruption in Denmark:



-Widespread failure of certain mobile phone networks

-Emergency call system struggling to cope

-Trains stopped across the country



Further reports of mobile phone network issues in Finland. — InsideNK/GeoPolitics (@inside_nk) November 28, 2024

Here's more from the German news site:

The lack of mobile coverage occurs randomly across the country. "The whole country is affected sporadically," said Lasse Bjerre Sørensen. Accordingly, it could take some time before the network is back up and running. ... The outage also affects emergency calls. Because the local emergency call center - 112 - is affected by the mobile network outage and calls may not be able to be put through, the emergency rescue service Hovedstadens Beredskab is sending vehicles onto the streets. As the rescue service announced on X, these vehicles should be contacted when urgent help is needed. rail traffic is at a standstill The administrator of the Danish rail network, Banedanmark, reports errors in the digital signaling system in the west of the country on X. They have therefore suspended operations until 6 p.m.

The Deputy Traffic Director of Banedanmark, Nicolai Smidt Sigsgaard, wrote on X, "We are working hard to get the traffic going again and are investigating the cause of the breakdown."

"Vi arbejder på højtryk på at få trafikken i gang igen og undersøger årsagen til nedbruddet," fortæller vicetrafikdirektør i Banedanmark, Nicolai Smidt Sigsgaard. https://t.co/fPqtz0ctqI — Banedanmark (@banedanmark) November 28, 2024

This incident comes ten days after a Chinese bulk carrier transporting Russian fertilizer sabotaged two undersea fiber optic cables connecting Finland, Germany, Sweden, and Lithuania across the Baltic Sea.

Also, these incidents come as World War III risks are soaring in Eastern Europe.

*Developing...