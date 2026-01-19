Denmark Skips Davos Forum In Protest Over Deepening Greenland Crisis

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos for 2026 is scheduled for this week (Jan. 19-23), focusing on the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue". Day one, which has kicked off Monday, isn't much of a display of "dialogue" as some key officials are absent, amid Europe's ongoing spat with President Trump over the future fate of Greenland.

Among a record number of 400 top political leaders, including over 60 heads of state and government - as well as hundreds of CEO's - conspicuously absent are officials from Denmark, who have decided not to attend this year in protest over the Greenland crisis.

Source: 2weforum.org

"We can confirm that the Danish government will not be represented in Davos this week... Danish government representatives were invited this year, and any decisions on attendance are a matter for the government concerned," the official statement said.

Trump has repeatedly declared that Greenland should become part of the United States, calling it a matter of national security as China and Russia make inroads in the Arctic region, and also questioning Denmark's right to oversee the autonomous resource-rich territory.

Over the weekend Trump took things well past just rhetoric, threatening on Saturday to slap a 10% additional tariff on EU countries, starting on Feb 1, unless there's a deal for America to purchase Greenland.

Eight nations have responded by issuing a firm joint statement saying they stand behind Denmark and the people of Greenland, writing, "Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral."

These eight include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland - all which also happen to be NATO members.

Europeans have warned that the Greenland issue threatens to unravel the north Atlantic military alliance, especially if Washington were to unilaterally move on Greenland. And more:

DENMARK FOREIGN MINISTER: YOU CAN'T THREATEN YOUR WAY TO OWNERSHIP OF GREENLAND

DENMARK FOREIGN MINISTER: IT'S EUROPE THAT WILL RESPOND TO THE TARIFF THREAT, NOT DENMARK

Denmark and a handful of European countries have sent a troop contingency there, while at the same time the White House hasn't appeared to actually send in military forces. NBC newly reports that Trump hasn't said whether he would use force or not to seize Greenland:

As tensions escalate over President Donald Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland, he was guarded Monday in how far he’ll go to take control of the semi-autonomous Danish territory. Asked if he would use force to seize Greenland, the president said, “No comment,” in a brief telephone interview with NBC News.

Previously US officials have said that given Greenland doesn't have a standing army, or much other defense to speak of, the US wouldn't have to move on it militarily.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump wants a signing ceremony for his Board of Peace in Davos on Thursday. It is unclear which countries will sign. Many invitees want the US to rewrite the terms, sources tell @AlbertoNardelli and me.



The Board of Peace has had a rough landing: it’s been criticised… — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) January 19, 2026

There's still an idea floating around D.C. that the US could just purchase it, and that every Greenlander could receive millions of dollars, and reject Denmark's historic claims on it.

As for Davos, while Denmark will be absent in protest, Kremlin officials will be there. There are plans for Russian officials to meet with US envoys, at a moment Ukraine peace talks have largely stalled.