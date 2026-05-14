Depopulation Won't Save Us Or The Planet

Authored by Lipton Matthews via The Mises Institute,

In recent years, a strand of environmental thinking has emerged that places population at the center of ecological crises. Some activists, including figures associated with the Extinction Rebellion and the Stop Having Kids Movements Movement in the United Kingdom and the United States have expressed anti-natalist views, arguing that choosing not to have children is a meaningful response to climate change. The reasoning is lucid and, at first glance, convincing: fewer people should mean less consumption, lower emissions, and more space for the natural world to recover.

Yet this argument becomes less compelling when examined more carefully. Depopulation, on its own, is neither a sufficient nor a reliable solution to environmental problems. Once questions of timing, infrastructure, and land use are considered, the connection between population decline and environmental improvement appears far more uncertain.

The first issue is one of timing.

Climate change is seen as an urgent problem that must be addressed within the next few decades. Population decline, however, unfolds over a much longer horizon. Even if fertility rates were to fall sharply today, the total number of people would remain high for decades because of population momentum. Large existing generations will continue to live, consume, and emit throughout the period in which climate action is most critical.

For this reason, the impact of falling fertility on emissions is minimal within the relevant timeframe. Climate-economy modeling indicates that even substantial differences in long-term population size produce only very small differences in projected global temperatures. This conclusion is difficult to avoid. Demographic change happens too slowly to meaningfully influence climate outcomes in the near term. What ultimately matters is not population growth, but the speed at which economies innovate by developing technologies that reduce reliance on greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, it is sometimes posited that countries experiencing population decline also see falling energy use. However, this relationship is often misunderstood. Declines in energy consumption are frequently linked to economic stagnation or contraction rather than to demographic change itself. When economies slow, industrial output falls, investment weakens, and consumption declines. These conditions can reduce total energy use, but they do so because of reduced economic activity, not simply because there are fewer people. In this sense, lower energy demand may reflect a slump rather than a structural environmental improvement.

At the same time, population decline can introduce inefficiencies that push in the opposite direction. As populations shrink, households tend to become smaller and buildings are used less intensively. A home that once accommodated a family may later be occupied by a single individual, yet it still requires heating, lighting, and maintenance at nearly the same level. This spreads energy use across fewer people, increasing consumption per person.

A similar pattern appears in infrastructure.

Transport systems, utilities, and public services are typically designed for larger populations. When the number of users falls, these systems rarely contract at the same pace. Instead, they continue operating below capacity, often with aging equipment that is not replaced quickly due to weaker economic incentives. Under these conditions, overall energy use may not decline as much as expected, and each remaining resident may account for a larger share of it.

Depopulation, therefore, does not automatically deliver greater efficiency and can, in some cases, entrench wasteful patterns of energy use.

The question of biodiversity introduces a further layer of complexity.

A common expectation is that when populations decline, land will be abandoned and nature will gradually reclaim it. However, evidence from Japan—one of the clearest examples of sustained depopulation—suggests that this outcome is far from automatic.

Across a wide range of species and ecosystems, biodiversity loss continues regardless of whether human populations are increasing or decreasing.

The crucial factor is land use.

In depopulating regions, farmland does not simply revert to forest or natural habitat. Some areas fall into disuse, but others are sold for development or reorganized into more intensive forms of agriculture. Urban land use often continues to expand even in areas where population is shrinking, while agricultural land declines without being replaced by ecologically-rich environments. These patterns interrupt the processes, such as natural succession and afforestation, that would otherwise support biodiversity recovery. Instead of a steady return to nature, landscapes become fragmented and unstable, limiting ecological regeneration.

This helps clarify an important point. Biodiversity does not recover simply because human numbers fall. It depends on how land is managed, how ecosystems are protected, and whether long-term ecological processes are allowed to take hold. Without deliberate intervention, depopulation alone may do little to reverse biodiversity loss.

Japan’s demographic experience reinforces this insight. As explored in Peter Matanle’s work on the “depopulation dividend,” population decline does not automatically produce environmental benefits. Outcomes depend on how societies respond to it. In Japan, rural depopulation has often led to the erosion of traditional land management practices that once sustained diverse ecosystems, while urban areas continue to concentrate economic activity and resource use. Environmental change, in this sense, is shaped less by the number of people than by the systems within which they live.

All of this points in the same direction. Depopulation may influence environmental pressures over very long periods, but it does not address their underlying causes. Climate change is driven primarily by energy systems and industrial activity, while biodiversity loss is shaped by land use and ecological management. Neither problem can be resolved simply by reducing the number of people.

The appeal of anti-natalist thinking lies in its simplicity. It offers a clear and individual response to a complex global issue. But that simplicity is misleading. Environmental challenges are structural, not merely demographic. Without changes to how energy is produced, how infrastructure is organized, and how land is used, a smaller population will not automatically result in a more sustainable world.

In the end, the central question is not how many people there are, but how societies choose to live. Depopulation, by itself, is too slow, too indirect, and too uncertain to serve as a meaningful solution to the environmental crises we face today.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.