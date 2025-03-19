Deportation Of Haitian Migrants Underway As Protection Status Revoked

The first of what is expected to be many deportation flights has landed in the crisis worn country of Haiti this week, carrying 46 aliens including 25 convicted felons expelled from the US.

The Trump Administration has revoked protections established during the Biden Administration that shielded roughly half a million Haitians from deportation. They will lose their work permits and could be subject to removal from the country in the near term. Many of the Haitians deported Tuesday had crossed into the United States illegally or were waiting for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) approval, which grants individuals legal authority to remain in the country but does not offer a long-term pathway to citizenship

The administration has long way to go to rectify the damage done by Joe Biden and Democrats on cities like Springfield, OH, which was flooded with Haitians under federal relocation programs. Around 30% of Springfield's population turned Haitian almost overnight; the situation became global news after Trump repeated claims made by locals that the third-world visitors were "eating people's dogs and cats" and other park wildlife. The comment created a storm of online memes and even songs.

It should be noted that Haitian migrants are not even welcome in the Dominican Republic, the neighboring country to Haiti. The D.R. is engaged in a constant battle to have Haitians removed en masse and the government considers the migrants to be harbingers of economic decay.

Dominican Republic has begun a massive deportation operation for Haitian illegals.



Truckloads are being sent back by force. pic.twitter.com/3NTmkcjL5D — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 13, 2024

Haitians in the US have reportedly sought to escape to sanctuary cities to avoid ICE arrest and deportation, but many are also considering leaving the country voluntarily. The majority of the 500,000 Haitians residing in the US under Biden TPS policies will likely be deported in the coming months regardless of sanctuary city laws.

US government intervention in third world affairs just isn't the answer. Agencies like USAID have been exposed as completely incompetent (or corrupt) in their Haiti operations. Only 2% of the $2.13 billion spent on Haitian aid actually ended up in Haitain hands. The rest has disappeared into the pockets of various NGOs. American taxpayers have not only been expected to shell out billions for such countries, they are also expected to tolerate mass cultural invasion when the money doesn't get to where it was supposed to go.

The planes taking migrants back to their point of origin are a welcome sight for the majority of American voters who picked Trump at the ballot box specifically to enact unyielding immigration reform.