'Depression Cycle Is Here' Charles Nenner Warns "It Will Be Much Worse In 2026"

Via Greg Hunter's USAWatchdog.com,

Renowned geopolitical and financial cycle expert Charles Nenner is not only predicting a big war cycle but a depression coming by the end of 2025 and into 2026.

It’s not caused by the Trump tariffs; it’s just part of the cycle that Nenner follows. When does this big downturn start? Nenner explains, “In the next few months..."

"...and the end of this year will be a down year. 2026 will also be a down year. It’s going to be very serious. I wrote last year I expect the S&P to go down to 4,000. So, from 6,200 to 4,000 if you are in bad stocks, you could lose 50% of your money, and to get that back, you have to make 100% on what is left of your money. Then we can have a bounce and go lower again. If you look at the list of brokers, 99% are positive. They were talking about the S&P going to 6,800, and then they changed their minds when it came down.”

Nenner is predicting a down year for the stock market this year, but look out in 2026. Nenner says,

“It will be much worse in 2026 because the cycles in 1928 and 1929 are in the same position as 2025 and 2026.”

Can it shoot through 4,000 on the S&P? Nenner says,

“Most definitely, I think so, yeah . . . we expect a bounce from there before it goes down again.”

Beyond that, Nenner has long called for a DOW at 5,000. It’s nearly 39,000 today. Nenner says,

“I calculated it at 5,000, yes, and I have not calculated it for the S&P.”

That is pretty bearish, and before people pooh-pooh what Nenner is saying, listen to his logic on this subject. Nenner explains,

“Let’s take one simple assumption. If there is a big war between China and Taiwan, do you think the market goes up? Do you think there is a chance of it – 50/50? So, there is a 50/50 chance only based on this idea the markets are not going to do well. . . . Of course, China wants to take over Taiwan. . . . There is no history that it does not belong to China. . . . If US gets in a war with China, it will lose... ...US lost 15 out of 15 war games in simulated war with China.”

Nenner still likes gold for the long term and has been predicting it’s rise. On silver, Nenner says,

“Silver is behind, but starting in May, we expect silver to start catching up—finally.”

Nenner thinks interest rates are still in a long-term trend up, but there can be pullbacks.

Nenner also thinks the US dollar is going to be okay and will not fall much more—for now.

By the way, Nenner says he is up 40% so far in 2025.

There is more in the 37-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with renowned cycle analyst and financial expert Charles Nenner for 4.22.25.