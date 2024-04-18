Desperation Behind European Politicians' Latest Russiagate Hoax

Authored by Peter Sourek, Cecile Jilkova, and Michael Shellenberg via Public Substack,

The success of right-wing German political party AfD led European politicians to abuse their powers, perhaps illegally...

European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová (left) Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala (center); President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (right)

European politicians claimed late last month that Russia bribed European politicians to spread disinformation and interfere in the upcoming June elections. “Russian influence scandal rocks EU,” screamed a March 30 Politico headline.

Russia “is using dodgy outlets pretending to be media [and] using money to buy covert influence,” claimed European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová.

The BBC agreed: “Russian network that 'paid European politicians' busted, authorities claim.”

Heads of state hyped the alleged scandal.

“We uncovered a pro-Russian network,” claimed Petr Fiala, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, “that was developing an operation to spread Russian influence and undermine security across Europe.”

Poland's intelligence agency said it had conducted searches in the Warsaw and Tychy regions and seized €48,500 (£41,500) and $36,000 (£28,500).

However, following an investigation by Public, the head of the Czech Intelligence Agency (BIS), Michal Koudelka on Monday admitted that his agency has no information about any bribery scheme.

"I cannot confirm anything,” he said.

It’s true that Russia's media influence in Europe intensified considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, a number of marginalized voices found space on the German broadcasts of the Kremlin's propaganda television, Russia Today, which the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promptly shut down in 2022.

But von der Leyen has conceded that there is no proof of a Russian bribery network.

“They have carried [Putin’s] propaganda into our societies,” she said. “Whether they have taken bribes for it or not.”

Public asked von der Leyen what evidence she has for her allegations. What was the misconduct or illegal activity if there were no bribes?

...

After two weeks of hysteria, the German media are now backing away from the claim that right-wing nationalist politicians with the Alternative for Democracy (AfD) party in Germany took money from the Russians.

The mainstream German media are now claiming, like von der Leyen, that it doesn't matter if the politicians took any Russian money since they do what the Russians want.

...

All of this raises questions about the motivations behind Europe’s latest Russiagate disinformation campaign.

Why are European leaders so desperate to smear their political enemies as Russian puppets that they were willing to potentially break the law by weaponizing intelligence agencies and interfering in elections?

...

The European Russiagate hoax is but a two-week window of cheap spy tales per country. Desperate incumbents try to make the most of this one-in-campaign opportunity.

The Belgian Prime Minister is right (tongue in cheek): We must be vigilant! It is important that truly independent media do not let politicians abuse their power and run this bleak hoax any higher.

