DHS To Vet Immigrants For 'Extremist Views'

Authored by Guy Birchall via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Department of Homeland ​Security (DHS) said on April 27 that past statements expressing what it labeled extremist views from immigrants applying ‌for green cards and naturalization would warrant closer scrutiny.

The DHS statement was in response to a New York Times report over the weekend that, citing internal DHS training materials, said that under new guidance introduced by the Trump administration, immigrants can now be denied a green card for expressing political opinions.

A spokesman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which falls under the purview of DHS, said certain ⁠behaviors and statements “may raise serious concerns for USCIS personnel reviewing an applicant’s file, ​including espousing terrorist ideologies, expressing hatred for American values, advocating for the violent overthrow of the United States ​government, or providing material support to terrorist organizations,” adding that such actions “warrant closer scrutiny.”

The New York Times report claimed that the Trump administration includes criticizing the state of Israel as a potentially disqualifying factor when applying for a green card or naturalization.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said that the administration’s policies had “nothing to do with free speech” and were meant to protect “American institutions, the safety of citizens, national security and the freedoms of the United States,” the paper reported.

The Epoch Times has contacted the White House and DHS for further comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

The New York Times report prompted criticism from lawmakers and rights groups, who have raised concerns regarding free speech and due process.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) labeled the alleged instructions to immigration officers as “outrageous” in an April 27 post on X.

“Trump plans to deny legal residency in the US based on whether he agrees with your speech,” Hollen wrote. “Since when did it become ‘anti-American’ to criticize the actions of a foreign government? Who is he fighting for?”

Nonprofit civil liberties group Defending Rights & Dissent said the move was an “incredibly disturbing attack on free speech, with the government deciding who can enter the country based purely on their expression of political views,” in an April 27 post on X.

The Trump administration has adopted a harsher line on Palestinian advocacy movements it has deemed anti-Semitic by attempting to deport foreign protesters and threatening to freeze funding for universities where protests were held, since Trump retook the White House in 2024.

Last year, the Trump administration said it would vet immigration applications for “anti-Americanism” and anti-Semitism.

DHS stated on April 9, 2025, that USCIS would consider online expressions of anti-Semitic sentiment—particularly those endorsing violence, or terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis—as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests.

The new policy, which went into effect immediately, also applies to physical harassment of Jewish individuals and will affect applicants for lawful permanent residency, foreign students, and individuals affiliated with educational institutions linked to anti-Semitic activity.

The policy directs USCIS officers to treat expressions of support for anti-Semitic violence or extremist ideologies as negative discretionary factors when evaluating applications.