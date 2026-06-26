Did Trump Make the Right Deal With Iran? Curt Mills vs. Will Chamberlain Debate Tonight

President Trump's agreement or MOU with Iran has infuriated the likes of Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and Randy Fine while earning praise from the America First camp: Joe Kent, Steve Bannon, Jack Posobiec, etc.

Voters (both republican and democrat) seems content with the deal and the hope it may usher in a “return to normal”. as admin officials share positive polling towards Trump’s MOU. Here’s deputy assistant to the President Pat Adams:

Poll reveals President Trump’s approval rating has surged as voters deliver verdict on Iran and the economy



"Donald Trump's approval rating is the second-best of 2026, according to the latest Daily Mail/JL Partners survey taken from June 19 to June 21."https://t.co/ckDeYgDeNl — Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) June 23, 2026

In light of the deal, and the MAGA shakeup its caused, tonight, Curt Mills, Executive Director of the American Conservative, and Will Chamberlain, Senior Counsel at the Article III Project, square off on whether Trump's Iran deal advances American interests, and whether Israel's current approach to the conflict is helping or hurting the United States.

Chamberlain has sharply criticized the agreement, arguing that "the deal is absolutely terrible," saying it provides Iran with "huge, immediate financial benefits and protection for Hezbollah in exchange for opening the Strait, and nothing else."

We have the text, the deal is absolutely terrible, there's no getting around it. The text gives Iranians huge, immediate financial benefits and protection for Hezbollah in exchange for opening the Strait - and nothing else.



President Trump should renege. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 17, 2026

Mills, a staunch critique since the launch of the war, takes the opposite view: Get out now, cut the losses, and move forward with a more restrained foreign policy that prioritizes avoiding deeper American involvement in the Middle East.

Mills has likewise been the target of perhaps the most apoplectic opposer to a peace deal, Mark Levin, who branded him “Iranian-Regime First Curt Mills”.

Sounds good 👍🏻. The Islamic Republic of Iran is the Iranian people’s business. The United States has countless other problems https://t.co/WzQmkKkINj — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) June 17, 2026

Hosted by author Michael Malice, the debate will examine whether the agreement represents prudent statecraft or a dangerous concession, whether Washington should continue closely aligning its Middle East policy with Israel's objectives, and what an America First foreign policy should look like.

Banger. Rolls off the tongue https://t.co/0kMoBquFhu — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) June 23, 2026

The discussion begins tonight on ZeroHedge at 7pm ET. Tune in on the ZH homepage, X feed, or YouTube channel.