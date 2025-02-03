Digital Hegemony: Sophisticating Monitoring And Propaganda - Love Your Servitude!

Authored by Colin Todhunter via GlodalResearch.ca,

Today, we are witnessing a profound transformation. We are increasingly impacted by algorithmic decision-making, artificial intelligence, data proliferation, data harvesting and sophisticated monitoring of how we think and act. This affects how we work, how we access services and how we relate to and interact with others.

While digital innovations and online platforms offer unparalleled ease, they also raise critical concerns about our independence. The constant connectivity and data-driven decision-making that characterise modern life has major implications. Technological advancements are used to shape preferences and behaviour, and predictably, powerholders use the notion of convenience to manipulate and exert control over populations.

Giant corporations and the state are leveraging what is often termed ‘technological solutionism’ to establish a digital iron cage of control. By monitoring and predicting our thoughts and actions, these intertwined entities impose a tightening noose of automated systems, suffocating personal liberty.

We are increasingly hurtling toward a reality reminiscent of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, where a dystopian technocracy merges with a plutocracy.

Huxley foresaw a society where the ruling class maintains control not through overt oppression but through subtle manipulation and distraction, effectively creating a system where people are conditioned to accept their servitude without resistance. In this emerging landscape, the values of order, conformity and compliance reign supreme, overshadowing individual freedoms and critical thought.

In agriculture, technocratic control is increasingly evident in the push for a ‘one-world agriculture’ dominated by AI, genetic engineering and precision farming, all under the sway of a few powerful corporations. Companies like Bayer, Cargill, Corteva, Syngenta, Microsoft and Amazon, along with influential investment firms that hold stock in companies throughout the agrifood chain, aim for the standardisation of food systems.

Their vision is a monopolistic, cloud-driven agricultural framework that prioritises control, dependency and uniformity over diversity and local practices. This approach threatens to reduce our food systems to an even blander, more standardised product line, stripping away traditional farming methods and local knowledge.

In culture as well, the trend is starkly toward standardisation. The goal is to dilute or erase traditional knowledge, local customs and diverse worldviews, creating a bland, uniform, AI-driven existence that can be easily controlled and manipulated. This push extends to a radical alteration of human biology itself through transhumanism.

The transhumanist agenda seeks to enhance human physical and cognitive capabilities through technology, aiming to transcend what it means to be human. This ambition aligns with the drive for a one-world agriculture, envisioning a standardised, technologically enhanced version of humanity (genetically engineered humans).

When we scrutinise the transhumanist agenda, it reframes our understanding of movements like transgender rights, relaxed border controls and the breakdown of the nuclear family. We begin to see a vision of beings uprooted and detached from countries, families or fixed genders — the ultimate one-world human.

For deeper insights into these implications, consider the work of Silvia Guerini, who critically examines transhumanism and its far-reaching consequences.

Some may argue that this is merely human evolution. But history shows us that there has never been a predetermined, linear path for humanity. Our past is marked by conflict and struggle, where outcomes were never guaranteed.

Moreover, who determines that the current powerholders driving these agendas are the ‘natural’ heirs to humanity’s legacy? Who grants them the authority to dictate the fate of billions? They have seized this role for themselves.

It is not bit-part players like Musk, Bezos or Gates who are really orchestrating the agenda — it is those who hide in the shadows, not least the powerful banking families. According to Dean Henderson, this includes the Goldman Sachs, Rockefeller, Lehman, Kuhn Loeb, Rothschild, Warburg, Lazard and Israel Moses Seif families (see The Federal Reserve Cartel: The Eight Families).

It is clear from the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual get-together at Davos that global powerholders and their minions do actually believe they have the right to sit in judgement over the fate of billions. They have contempt for genuine democracy and think they have some divine entitlement by virtue of stolen wealth or wealth acquired by manipulation or from sweated wage labour.

The mainstream narrative would have us believe that these people have the best interests of humanity at heart, rather than ruthless, arrogant, devious schemers with contempt for the mass of humanity.

It is revealing that in a 2007 interview, the late Aaron Russo, US filmmaker and businessman, shared claims about conversations that he said had taken place with Nicholas Rockefeller. According to Russo, these discussions took place some months before 9/11.

Russo claimed that Nicholas Rockefeller told him about several future events and plans, not least an “event” that would lead to the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. Russo claimed that Rockefeller had said the “event” would be used to initiate a “war on terror” without a real enemy, which Rockefeller was said to have described as a mystification to control US citizens.

Rockefeller was also said to have stated that there were plans to reduce the world’s population by half and that paper currency would be replaced by subcutaneous microchips containing digital money (that can be switched off by the state) and personal information as a means of controlling the population.

Nicholas Rockefeller allegedly referred to the mass of the global population as “serfs” or “slaves” who must be controlled, and he questioned why Russo would even want to care about the fate of such people.

Rockefeller was also alleged to have told Russo (to Russo’s surprise) that the feminist movement was funded by the Rockefellers to get women into the workforce to tax them and to weaken the authority of the family so that the state could boost its control over future citizens by moulding children at an earlier age.

These claims are unverified, but a quarter of a century on from when the conversation is said to have occurred, it would be wise to consider just how much closer we have moved towards the world revealed by Russo.

A massive drop in sperm counts, the destabilisation and invasion of countries and the curbing of individual rights under the guise of the ‘war on terror’, the pushing of cash to the margins, a climate emergency narrative, talk about climate lockdowns and restricted movement, programmable digital currencies possibly linked to carbon footprints etc.

But we do not have to rely on a conversation that perhaps took place a quarter of a century ago to evaluate the motives and machinations of this elite. An elite that in 2012 was claimed to have had up to 32 trillion dollars stashed in offshore banks around the globe. Who could say what the figure might be now, 13 years later, as the flow of wealth from ordinary people to multi-billionaires accelerated during the COVID episode.

These so-called ‘wealth creators’, who have for centuries been appropriating ordinary people’s wealth, who have stashed it away in tax havens, who have bankrupted economies because of their reckless gambling and greed and who have imposed a form of globalisation that has resulted in devastating destruction and war for those who attempt to remain independent from them or structurally adjusted violence via privatisation and economic neo-liberalism for millions in countries that have acquiesced.

Attempts to redress the balance have been brutally suppressed over the decades. From democratic leftist organisations or governments pursuing alternatives or just displaying independent tendencies, this elite class has used intelligence agencies, front groups, threats, co-opted leaders or military might to attempt to subvert or annihilate any threat to its global hegemony.

Anyone familiar with the work of the late historian William Blum will be aware of the human cost in terms of lives lost since 1945 alone, thanks to his book Killing Hope: U.S. Military and CIA Interventions since World War II.

First published in 1995, the book examines US military actions and covert operations, presenting a critical view of US foreign policy and its imperialist motives. Blum documents more than 50 instances of US interference in foreign governments, many of which were democratically elected and provides a thorough analysis of the consequences of these actions.

For more in-depth insight into the global elite, Robert J Burrowes’ three-part series on its nature, actions and goals is essential reading as is his open-access e-book Historical Analysis of the Global Elite: Ransacking the World Economy Until ‘You’ll Own Nothing.

The WEF and its enablers in national governments talk about ‘food transitions’, ‘energy transitions’, ‘digital transitions’ and countless other ‘transitions’. But these benign-sounding terms mask a profound restructuring of our societies — the WEF’s much-promoted great reset that is anything but innocuous.

At its core, this restructuring represents an intense effort to further concentrate wealth, power and control in the hands of the world’s self-appointed masters. They aim to once and for all fully subjugate the masses, who will incrementally find themselves being (digitally) hammered into complete subservience.

Huxley’s critique of modern society suggests that an elite can govern more efficiently by using psychological methods, such as conditioning and propaganda, rather than traditional forms of coercion: a “painless concentration camp” where true control could be achieved by making people love their servitude.

So, each step of the way, populations across the world (in the BRICS countries too) will continue to be psychologically manipulated (‘nudged’) in to believing that being tracked and traced, implanted with chips, injected with nanoparticles, censored, stripped of individual liberties, criminalised for displaying an opinion that does not conform with the official narrative or digitally ID’d will be for their convenience, their safety or to protect ‘free speech’ or ‘democracy’.

Democracy in name only — long ago hollowed out by government creditors, subverted and controlled opposition and corporate capture.

What we are seeing is a fundamental reset that aims to determine not only our relationship with power but the very nature of our existence and even the right to exist as a human.

So, what’s the solution? There is no simple answer. Articles like this are often read by individuals who already recognise the importance of education, organisation, activism and non-compliance. The key challenge lies in mobilising a critical mass of people to bring about the necessary pushback and change.

While some might scoff, many are actively working towards this goal. And we should never forget — We Are Human, We Are Free.