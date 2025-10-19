Digital ID Black Pill Moment?

Authored by Patti Johnson via The Burning Platform blog,

For those unclear on what a Black Pill Moment means, I’ll share my take on the definition:

Black Pill Moment: A “Black Pill Moment” is when someone grasps a harsh, pessimistic truth about the world, leading to despair or hopelessness if they let it sink in. It’s a grim realization that things may be beyond repair, hitting like a gut punch. Red Pill Moment: A “Red Pill Moment” is when someone sees a tough truth about the world, shattering old beliefs but leaving hope that change is possible if enough people act. It’s like waking up to a challenging reality with resolve to fight for better. Blue Pill Moment: A “blue pill moment” is when someone avoids a harsh truth, choosing the comfort of denial or ignorance, like believing “ignorance is bliss.” Some psychiatrists call SSRIs like Prozac “blue pills” for creating an “I don’t care” mindset, numbing people to reality.

In the 1999 movie, The Matrix, Neo is offered a red pill or a blue pill by Morpheus. The red pill means waking up to the harsh truth of reality, rejecting illusions (like the Matrix’s simulated world), while the blue pill means staying in comfortable ignorance, unaware of the truth.

I usually see myself as red-pilled, believing in tough truths/reality, but holding onto hope for change.

If we are not careful a black pill can can be so earth shattering that it may lead to taking a blue pill!

After reading editorials about Texas’s mandated digital ID for apps, supposedly to protect children, I researched how many states and countries have mandatory or voluntary digital ID systems. (Voluntary is the trojan horse for future mandatory) What I found opened my eyes to what could be labelled a “black pill moment”—the global push for digital IDs is far advanced, likely past the point of no return, aligning with the UN’s 2030 goal of universal legal identity and enabling a globalist digital currency system that could control access to everything.

In September 2015, all 193 UN Member States adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.9 aims to provide legal identity, including birth registration, for everyone by 2030. This goal supports a global push for universal digital identity. The World Bank’s Identification for Development (ID4D) Initiative, a key partner, consolidates civil registries and promotes digital ID services. ID2020, tasked with implementing SDG 16.9, works to ensure everyone has a digital identity by 2030. The World Bank, World Economic Forum, and companies like Palantir, have created a global partnership to build a unified digital identity system.

Currently there are approximately 8,300,000,000 people in the world. According to the World Bank’s ID4D initiative the number of actual people without any “official” proof of identity is only 850 million. Only 10% of the world’s population do not have a personal digital ID.

Based on the latest global reports, only 12 countries (out of 198 worldwide) still lack any foundational national digital ID system – such as electronic credentials, biometric verification, or programs that could eventually link to the World Bank’s ID4D framework for universal legal identity. In stark contrast, 186 countries already have at least basic digital ID elements in place, paving the way for interoperability with global systems.

I began my research by manually checking each country’s government website, but after the first 30 – all of which had ID4D digital ID systems – I realized the scale of adoption was overwhelming. Not wanting to waste time on the remaining 168, I did something I never imagined- I enlisted Grok to handle the nitty-gritty and time consuming work of scanning those government websites country by country. Grok confirmed the relentless global march toward total coverage revealing that 186 countries out of 198 have digital ID systems already in place.

The holdouts are often in regions with limited infrastructure or political instability. For example, North Korea is one of the holdouts because they have their own internal digital tracking system that is not set up to be “linked” (“interoperability”) to the ID4D digital ID Globalist World Bank system.

The countries not yet set up with digital ID’s that can be linked to the digital ID World Bank system in the future are: Somalia, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Chad, Eritrea, Tuvalu, Nauru and Oceania. [2] According to the World Bank ID4D website, adoption is accelerating and they expect this list to shrink by 2026.

But what about the United States, “land of the free and home of the brave?” Are we protected against the digital ID world beast system? In three of my prior Burning Platform guest opinions:

I cover in more detail how the very same globalist technocrats who are developing and implementing digital ID systems and AI data banks in the United States are also developing digital ID systems and AI data banks around the world. Built into all these massive data collection systems is “interoperability” to eventually connect to the World Bank beast tracking ID system

Peter Thiel’s company Palantir is among the technology companies involved with digital ID initiatives linked to international development efforts, including those supported by the World Bank and aligned with UN SDG 16.9. Peter Thiel is a technology advisor to President Trump.

Another illustration of the close connections between U.S. systems and global ID initiatives is Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI and a key AI advisor to President Trump. Altman has called for “international partnerships” on AI regulation, proposing a global body comparable to the International Atomic Energy Agency (AP News, June 6, 2023,). This aligns with Agenda 2030 Goal 17 which emphasizes global partnerships. Why should the system that is supposed to protect our country be regulated by an international organization as Altman suggests? In 2023 Sam Altman started “World Coin” to give people a digital ID by scanning their eyes.

The recent legislation in Texas is just one part of the massive system being put in place here in the “land of the free.” Even though the United States does not have a national identity card, we have state-issued driver’s licenses which are quickly being transformed to biometric digital ID’s. As of October 17, 2025, at least 18 U.S. states have fully implemented or are actively issuing biometric-enabled digital driver’s licenses (also known as mobile driver’s licenses or mDLs), where biometrics (such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning) are used for secure access and authentication on mobile devices.

This app for biometric digital ID was advertised next to an article about Texas mandating digital identity for age verification.

Even if all 50 states do not go biometric on their licenses, multiple systems of womb-to-tomb data collection on every citizen are in the works through several of President Trump’s initiatives. One of those is an electronic health tracking system called “Making Health Technology Great Again.” Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon, OpenAI, Anthropic, Epic, Oracle, Athena Health and Noom are a few of the big tech companies that will be involved in setting up a centralized national health record database in the United States. Making Health technology Great Again/MHTGA will make medical record sharing possible nationwide. If leadership changes in the future this very system can be linked to the World Bank digital ID beast system.

Is there a way to stop this “Black Pill” train wreck?

Has it gone to the point of no return? Can we pull the plug? That is for you to decide.

Will you take the Red, Blue or Black pill?

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.