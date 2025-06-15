Diplomacy On His Deathbed – From Peace-President To Warmonger

Authored by Peter Hanseler via voicefromrussia.org,

The US’s involvement in the attacks on Russia and Iran makes a negotiated solution to these conflicts unlikely. Trump, who promised his people peace, is bringing war...

Untrustworthy Trump

One day before the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine attacked aircraft from Russia’s strategic bomber fleet with drones hidden in trucks that were smuggled into Russia. We reported on this in “Operation Spiderweb: Ukraine and NATO attack on Russia: a new Pearl Harbor? Full escalation? Are the fanatics back? Facts and analysis.” The military damage was minor; what remained was a propaganda victory for the West – nothing more. On June 11, the Financial Times went to great lengths to prove that these attacks were carried out with AI without Western help. The FT should probably confine itself to business news – pure propaganda without a shred of evidence. A feeble attempt to keep the Americans out of it, without whose help this attack would not have been possible.

This was followed shortly afterwards by a major attack by Israel on Iran. TheTimes of Israel boasted that the US, together with the Israelis, had carried out a multi-layered disinformation campaign to make the Iranians believe that an attack was not imminent. This report is credible, as Trump made no attempt to hide US complicity in the Israeli attack on Iran at the end of the week.

That’s not all, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied US involvement, saying:

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.” Marco Rubio – 13. Juni 2025

This proves that the Americans certainly had a hand in this deadly game and that the Trump administration cannot even manage to coordinate coherently within its own team. Not a sign of professionalism.

A few hours ago, a 180 from Trump:

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and… pic.twitter.com/9F10xj1xU8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 15, 2025

It’s clear that there’s no hope of finding out anymore what the President of the US believes and does. What a joy to negotiate with such a person.

Unclear developments in the Middle East

We can confirm with depressing certainty that it is very possible that the final chapter of the series of wars launched by the US has begun in the Middle East. Please refer to our article “Bloodbaths change the world – Part 2 – 9/11”, where General Clark provided information about the US’s real intentions and plans in 2007:

The target countries were: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan – and finally Iran.

Instead of five years in which the US wanted to “pacify” these countries, almost 25 years have now passed. But it seems that the Americans have fulfilled Netanyahu’s wish, who had wanted to attack Iran for 25 years, after all.

Netanyahu is delighted – goal achieved!

A few weeks ago, in the article “Anything is possible – unfortunately”, I categorized the Iran smouldering fire as non-critical. In my analysis, I assumed that the Americans were not naive enough to allow themselves to be drawn into such a catastrophic war based on a delusion and Netanyahu’s fantasies of empire. Perhaps the naive person was myself.

It is not yet clear how many levels of escalation will be exceeded in the coming days. After this attack, however, Iran will have to respond militarily in a way that will give the Americans and Israelis existential fears. The Americans about their presence in the Middle East and the Israelis about their existence as a state. It seems that the Iranians would in principle be able to inflict huge damage on the US and Israel, as they – unlike Israel and the US – have hypersonic missiles. We will soon see whether they decide to do so and actually have this strike power.

“Rational thinking takes you past the deathbed of diplomacy and straight onto the wrong track.”

The danger of this conflict turning into a death struggle between two countries should not be dismissed out of hand. Netanyahu has always been a psychopath and sociopath; the genocide in Gaza is testimony to this. Now, however, this megalomaniac is also in a serious political and health crisis. He will therefore not have the slightest problem setting the entire Middle East, his own homeland or even the entire world on fire.

The Americans are known for completely overestimating themselves; the never-ending series of lost wars since 1945 are testimony to this. Add to this the sinister influence of the Zionists on American foreign policy. I will refrain from using rational arguments to predict future developments. Rational thinking takes you past the deathbed of diplomacy and straight onto the wrong track.

How will Russia react?

Russian confidence in the US has already suffered severely as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack, yet the Russians are continuing diplomatic efforts without feeling any pressure as time plays in Russia’s favor. The longer the war in Ukraine lasts, the less there will be left of Ukraine.

Relations between Iran and Russia are close. Both are full members of BRICS and the SCO and good relations are beneficial for both countries, also because of the NSTC (North South Transport Corridor). Russia will stand by Iran in this conflict, diplomatically, logistically and possibly by supplying weapons. If there is a war between the US and Iran, I doubt that the Russians will enter the war alongside Iran, as this would make World War 3 a fact.

How will China react?

China is also closely linked to Iran, also through BRICS, SCO and Iran’s oil supplies to China. China’s dependence on Iran’s oil is considerable, but not threatening. China mainly imports oil from Russia and Saudi Arabia. Russia. I rule out the possibility of China going to war alongside Iran for the same reasons as I did with Russia.

Strait of Hormuz

If Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz, this will lead to instability in the Western financial markets, which could be dangerous. The Strait of Hormuz is the most important transportation route for oil on our planet. 20% of global production flows through this strait. The price of oil shot up by 14% on Friday and closed 7% higher. If the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, oil prices of USD 150 to 200 will be possible. That would be poison for the already unstable financial markets.

Diplomacy on the deathbed

When Donald Trump took office for his second term, he promised his people and the entire world that he would not only bring peace, but also prevent wars. These were not just empty promises, but probably lies.

While it was still possible to speculate about Trump’s personal knowledge of the drone attack on Russia, the American president dropped the mask when it came to Iran. The faint hope in Moscow and Tehran that Donald Trump was actually interested in a peaceful settlement of the conflict has been dashed. Although Trump would like to conclude agreements, he is not seeking a diplomatic solution but is presenting conditions that are unacceptable to the other side and is “convincing” his interlocutors not with diplomacy but with brute force.

In addition, he is using dirty tricks to pull the wool over the eyes of Iran and Russia. Iran is led to believe that no attack is imminent and the Ukrainian attack takes place the day before negotiations in Istanbul – in full knowledge and probably coordinated by the Americans.

The damage that the Israelis have inflicted on Iran appears to be considerable, as numerous senior officers of the Iranian armed forces have been deliberately killed. The damage done in Russia by Ukraine is of no military significance. However, by far the greatest damage was done to diplomacy.

In a great interview with Judge Napolitano, John Mearsheimer said out loud what the world needs to get used to.

“Any country on the planet to trust the United States is remarkably foolish.” John J. Mearsheimer – 13. Juni 2025

Henry Kissinger is credited with the following apt phrase: “It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal.”.

In addition to military conflicts, Donald Trump is also fueling other wars. The trade war with China and many other countries that Trump has started will have a poor chance of being settled soon. Trump announced three days ago:

“Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval from President Xi and me,” Donald Trump

However, this is typical Donald Trump marketing bluster. An agreement has not yet been reached and Chinese enthusiasm appears to be rather modest. The China Morning Post reports that despite an invitation from his American counterpart Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping will not travel to the United States in September for the UN General Assembly, which would have been the earliest opportunity for such a visit, according to sources. It is June, and the Chinese paper assumes that this meeting will probably take place in November. This is what a cold shower from Beijing feels like.

I may have been wrong in my risk assessment of Iran, but my statements in our article “Mar-al-Lago will fail – nothing works without credibility” from May 7 seem to be more topical than many would like. I argue that the biggest problem facing the US – and the entire Collective West – is the instability of the financial markets. The intended reorganization of the global economic order can only be achieved through negotiations with many partners. The days when the US could dictate to the rest of the world what should happen are over. The US’s position of power during the Bretton Woods negotiations no longer exists and Donald Trump has shown in the last few days that he does not deserve goodwill.

Conclusion

The behavior of the Trump administration in the last few days confirms all those voices that did not trust the hegemon despite the feigned turnaround from Washington.

I don’t know to what extent a bloody war between Israel and Iran lasting years can be prevented. The Iranians will no longer trust the Americans and the Americans will probably soon realize that they allowed themselves to be dragged into this war by Netanyahu. A war that could not only cause lasting damage to the Middle East and the Western financial markets, but also has the potential that I don’t even want to write about.

The Russians will continue to negotiate professionally, both with Ukraine and with the US. From the Russian perspective, form will be maintained. However, the Russians have no illusions about a negotiated peace. They are creating facts on the battlefield and will accept Ukraine’s declaration of surrender at the appropriate time.

In the long term, however, America will be the biggest loser in this smear theater organized by Donald Trump. Even the greatest optimists will no longer trust the US for a long time. The realists have known this for a long time: History teaches that there is no country that has broken more agreements than the US. From 1778 to 1871, the United States signed some 368 treaties with various indigenous peoples on the North American continent. How did that turn out for the indigenous peoples?

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.