Disagreement With Aid Rises Even Among Ukraine's Allies

NATO's most recent survey of its member country populations showed that even among those nations that are Ukraine's biggest supporters in terms of its war effort against Russia, many constituents disagree with continued support. This has also been increasing since NATO posed the same question in its annual survey in November 2022.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, the change is most severe for Ukraine's biggest supporter in absolute terms, the United States. In mid-2024, 32 percent of Americans said that they somewhat or strongly disagreed with continued support for Ukraine, up from just 17 percent in late 2022. President-elect Donald Trump, who in the past has said that he rejects U.S. military commitments abroad, swept to victory in the country's election in November.

In Germany, disagreement climbed by seven percentage points to a high 37 percent. Even Eastern European countries which have been among Ukraine's fiercest supporters and biggest donors have been witnessing high levels of disagreement among their populations, for example the Czech Republic and Estonia. The latter nation has been among Ukraine's biggest supporters by percent of GDP given.

In Poland, among Ukraine's top 10 donors, rejection of support only stood at 22 percent. This number was even lower in donor countries Norway and the United Kingdom.